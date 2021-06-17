Inger Devera puts a stop to married men

Inger Devera put a stop to all married men who try to get close to her romantically. With zero tolerance, the ex of Nacho Mendoza published a message on social networks to warn that whoever writes to him again while married or in a relationship, will be evidenced.

“And in the same order of ideas … Next man married, engaged, with a partner who writes me a direct message as if he were single, I publish it and I mention it. It is a lack of respect towards me and towards your partner, ”she wrote directly.

A promise that he does not hesitate to keep for the good of women who are related and who do not know what their partners are doing behind their backs. “If you don’t feel like respecting the person who is with you, I do respect her,” he added.

Inger, in favor of fidelity and respect, concluded: “If they do it to one, they do it to all of us. SORORIDAD ”, and added the hashtag # juntasomosmásfuertes.

Inger, focused on her family

The also businesswoman does not seem to be looking for a romantic relationship at the moment. Instead, she focuses on the well-being of her three children, Santiago, Matías, and Miguel, whom she had during her marriage to Nacho Mendoza.

“I am MOM, happily and passionately MOM. It is not an occupation from which you need to escape. It is not a sacrifice for me to always be with my children. I enjoy it. Do I get bitter sometimes? Yes, do I get frustrated with others? Also. Does the Hulk get a hold of me a few? Aha … But I have never, ever wished to be doing anything other than this ”, she expressed together with one of her photos to share with everyone how happy she feels to be a mother.

