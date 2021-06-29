Inger Devera and Nacho Mendoza celebrate the birthday of their son Mati

“🎈They are already CIN c O! Happy birthday, my youngest prince! 🎈✨ What a wonderful child you are! Dad God blessed us all with your arrival and completed the most incredible trio of children that I could have ever dreamed of having ❤️ You are hilarious, witty, very very very affectionate, intelligent, independent (almost self-taught 🤣) and you give me the smile every day more beautiful that illuminates the entire universe 🌟 “, Inger dedicated to her son in a beautiful birthday message.

“I am very fortunate to have the happiness of being your mother 🤩 May God continue to write beautiful stories for you and that you always listen to His voice and follow His footsteps. I love you, my little machurrito! Have a beautiful day 🎈🎂 # Los5deMatías ”, he concluded.