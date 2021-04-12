Ingenuity’s Mars flight delayed again

04/12/2021 at 09:40 CEST

Again, we will have to wait a little bit to see NASA helicopter on Mars in action. The North American space agency has delayed the first flight of Ingenuity for “not before” April 14. The test was scheduled for April 9, but had to be postponed due to technical problems. Specifically, the high-speed turn ended prematurely after an alert expired as the helicopter transitioned into flight mode.

NASA has confirmed that Ingenuity is safe and healthyBut you have to check the telemetry to make sure the vehicle understands what is happening and try to determine what the problems are before the first flight can happen. The initial flight was originally moved in the first place around April 11, but the plan to move it later seeks to ensure that everything goes smoothly. The flight it will be as short as thirty seconds and will not rise more than 10 feet, although four more flights are planned in the next thirty days.

This is clearly not what NASA was looking for. The mission team is being really cautious so that everything come out perfectly. The test represents the first attempt at a vehicle flying across the Martian surface. This will pave the way for future flying explorers.