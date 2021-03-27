Ingenuity takes a piece of the Wright brothers’ plane to Mars

The Apollo 11 crew traveled to the Moon with a different piece of the Flyer used by the Wright brothers in the early 20th century.

A small amount of the material that covered one of the wings of the plane of the historic first flight of the Wright brothers, known as Flyer, stands aboard the Ingenuity helicopter on Mars.

Kept a secret until now, NASA has revealed that used electrical tape to wrap the small fabric swatch around a wire located under the helicopter’s solar panel. The Wrights used the same type of material, an unbleached muslin called Pride of the West, to cover the glider and aircraft wings beginning in 1901.

The Apollo 11 crew flew in with a different piece of material, along with a small wood chip from the Wright Brothers’ Flyer., to the Moon and vice versa during its iconic mission in July 1969. NASA aims for the Ingenuity helicopter to make the first attempt at controlled and powered flight of an airplane on another planet no earlier than April 8, the space agency reports. .

The Perseverance rover is currently in transit to the “airfield” where Ingenuity – attached to its underside but now without its protective shell – will attempt to fly. Once deployed, Ingenuity – which weighs 1.8 kilos – You will have 30 Martian days, or soles, (31 Earth days) to carry out your test flight campaign.

Flying in a controlled manner on Mars is much more difficult than flying on Earth. The Red Planet has significant gravity (about a third of Earth’s), but its atmosphere is only 1% denser than Earth’s on the surface. During the Martian day, the planet’s surface receives only half the amount of solar energy that reaches Earth during the day, and night temperatures can drop to minus 90 ºC, which can freeze and crack unprotected electrical components.

Before Ingenuity embarks on its first flight to Mars, it must be directly in the middle of its airfield – a 10-by-10-meter patch of Martian terrain chosen for its flatness and absence of obstacles. Once the helicopter and rover teams confirm that Perseverance is located exactly where they want it to be within the airfield, the elaborate process of deploying the helicopter to the surface of Mars begins.

The deployment process from the rover begins with the release of a locking mechanism that holds the helicopter in place. A wire-cutting pyrotechnic device is then fired, allowing a spring-loaded arm holding the helicopter to begin turning Ingenuity out of its horizontal position.

On the 67-centimeter walk to the ground, a small electric motor will pull the arm until it engages, bringing the helicopter body fully vertical with two of its spring-loaded landing legs deployed. Another pyrotechnic ignition will release the other legs.

If all goes well, the mission controllers will order the delivery system to let go, and the Ingenuity helicopter will travel the last 5 inches to the ground. Once it’s confirmed it’s okay, Perseverance will be asked to move away so the helicopter can begin recharging its batteries with its solar panel.

When it’s time for the first flight, Ingenuity will run its rotors at 2,537 rpm And if all the final self-tests go well, it will take off. After ascending at a speed of approximately 1 meter per second, the helicopter will fly at 3 meters above the surface for 30 seconds. The helicopter will then descend and land again on the Martian surface.

Several hours after the first flight has occurred, Perseverance will connect the first set of Ingenuity engineering data and possibly images and video from the rover’s Mastcam-Z and navigation cameras. From data downloaded that first night after the flight, the Mars Helicopter team hopes to determine whether its first attempt to fly to Mars was a success.