Ingenuity needs a software update before making the first flight

04/13/2021 at 12:47 PM CEST

Ingenuity It is a drone attached to the rover Perseverance, the drone that was sent to Mars and that made landfall early last month. There, the goal of both the rover and the drone is to find remnants of alien life in ancient times. Thus, have been deployed in one of the craters where it is believed that there may be unicellular life.

However, the little Ingenuity had its first flight scheduled for April 9, and finally they have had to postpone it for “not before April 14”. After collecting data from an early test, the post-helicopter team has come up with a plan to prepare it for its first flight on Mars. While the time for his flight test has been totally up in the air. The team is modifying and reinstalling the software flight control system to deal with a script error preventing you from flying.

Probably one or two software installations have gone wrong, since you have to take into account that the installation is done without cables 280 million kilometers away from the vehicle, so this makes everything difficult.

In case of getting it, Ingenuity will become the first air vehicle to fly on Mars thanks to human work.