Ingenuity makes its third flight and goes even further

NASA’s mini-helicopter Ingenuity successfully completed its third flight on Mars on Sunday, moving farther and faster than ever, with a top speed of 2 meters per second. After two initial flights during which the spacecraft hovered over the surface of the red planet, the helicopter in this third flight covered 50 meters of distance.

“Today’s flight was what we planned and yet it was nothing short of amazing“said Dave Lavery, program executive for the Ingenuity project.

The Perseverance rover, which carried the 1.8 kilogram helicopter to Mars, filmed the third 80-second flight. The lateral flight was a test for the helicopter’s autonomous navigation system, which completes the route according to the information previously received.