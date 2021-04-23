Ingenuity makes its second successful flight on Mars

The challenges of flying on Mars

Flying on Mars is particularly tricky due to the fact that its atmosphere is only 1% of Earth’s at ground level., and although the lower gravity, a third of that of the Earth, is only a partial compensation against the very thin atmosphere. This means that to fly, the helicopter must be ultralight and turn its blades extremely fast, up to 2,500 rpm, to achieve lift.

Mission project leader MiMi Aung said that Each image of the helicopter on Mars is special, but the most iconic is the one taken by the spacecraft showing its shadow on the surface.

Flight data and images transmitted 278 million kilometers back to Earth, where they are received by NASA’s ground antenna array and processed.

Ingenuity traveled to Mars hidden under the belly of the Perseverance rover, which landed on the Red Planet on February 18 on a mission to search for signs of past microbial life and collect rock samples. Ingenuity’s goal, by contrast, is demonstrate that your technology works. While its main maneuvers are pre-programmed, the little helicopter needs to make some decisions in real time using data from its sensors and camera. You also need to run a heater to survive the night temperatures that drop to 90ºC at night.

And … the successors come

NASA is already preparing to send another, much larger, landing helicopter under the name of Dragonfly, to Saturn’s icy moon Titan, where it will make multiple sorties in search of alien life when it gets there in 2034.