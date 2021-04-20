Ingenuity makes history and achieves the first successful flight on Mars

Ingenuity, NASA’s helicopter on Mars, became the first object to fly on a planet other than Earth.

Two months after Perseverance successfully landed on the Martian surface, NASA marks a new milestone in the history of human space exploration: Ingenuity, an experimental helicopter weighing 1.8 kilograms that traveled in the bowels of the rover, achieved its first autonomous flight on Mars.

After a week of delays leading up to its first flight attempt, the Ingenuity team, part of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), determined that the helicopter was ready to fly through the thin Martian atmosphere. on Sol 16, his sixteenth day since he stepped on the surface of Mars.

Photo: NASA / JPL-Caltech

Every Ingenuity move was performed in a autonomous, without the US space agency having news of the test result. It was not until the early hours of Monday, April 19, when the data processed by NASA gave details about it:

The Ingenuity’s first flight lasted 39 seconds, time in which the helicopter managed to rise approximately three meters above the Martian surface.

For half a minute, Ingenuity held steady in the air, while its navigation camera captured the first image of its shadow cast on the sand of Mars. In the next nine seconds, the helicopter descended smoothly from the same place it started from.

Photo: NASA / JPL-Caltech

The only witness to the feat was Perseverance. Located 64.3 meters away, the rover captured the moment with a pair of cameras, the material of which will reach Earth in the next few hours and will help the team to better understand Ingenuity’s behavior.

You wouldn’t believe what I just saw. More images and video to come… # MarsHelicopterhttps: //t.co/PLapgbHeZU pic.twitter.com/mbiOGx4tJZ – NASA’s Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) April 19, 2021

More than a key component of the mission, Ingenuity is an experimental project without scientific instruments that seeks to open the way for aerial exploration of other worlds, limited until today by the route of exploration vehicles, called rovers. “In the future, flying robotic explorers could join new rovers and even astronauts in their investigations,” NASA shared after receiving the data confirming the milestone.

The Ingenuity team at JPL will analyze the data to prepare a second test flight In a period shorter than April 22 and if the helicopter survives, the agency will consider expanding its flight profile to continue exploring the possibilities of traveling through Mars by air for the future.

