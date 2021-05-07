Ingenuity flies on Mars and Perseverance manages to capture its sound

For the first time in history it is possible to hear the sound of an aircraft with propellers flying on another planet. NASA’s Perseverance rover has used its microphones to layer one of the feats of the Ingenuity helicopter on Mars.

The video released today by NASA has traveled 471 million kilometers from Mars to Earth to show us, in audio and video, a fragment of the mission of last April 30 of the small aircraft.

These are combined images created by the Mastcam-Z imager and the Rover Perseverance’s SuperCam microphone. However, the way to make recordings on another planet is somewhat complex.

From the US agency they have explained that Perseverance was parked 80 meters from Ingenuity’s takeoff and landing site.. Due to that distance, they weren’t sure if they would be able to pick up any sound.

The doubts would also come when the mission was underway. Although the propellers turn at 2,537 rpm, the atmosphere of Mars is so thin that it “muffles” sounds enormously.

Ingenuity’s recording was a success

To the surprise of many, the microphones managed to capture the sound of Ingenuity’s flight, despite the blowing of the Martian winds and the adversities of its atmosphere.

“We had done tests and simulations that told us that the microphone would barely pick up the sounds from the helicopter, since the atmosphere of Mars strongly dampens the propagation of sound. We have been fortunate to search the helicopter from a long distance. This recording will be a gold mine for our understanding of the Martian atmosphere. David Mimoun, Scientific Director of the SuperCam Mars project.

NASA made some adjustments so that the sound of Ingenuity’s flight could be heard by the human ear. As they explain, edited frequencies below 80 hertz and above 90 hertz, and increased the volume of the remaining signal.

The Perseverance rover SuperCam | Credit: CNES (National Center for Space Studies, in French Center National d’Études Spatiales)

“This is an example of how the different payload instrument sets complement each other, resulting in a synergy of information,” said Soren Madsen, Perseverance payload development manager.

Ingenuity is part of the Perseverance mission on Mars, one of NASA’s most ambitious on the red planet. The helicopter flew for the first time on April 19 and it made history by becoming the first propeller aircraft to do so on another planet.

