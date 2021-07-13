Ingenuity drone helps Perseverance robot on Mars

Having completed several flights whose main objective was to test the aerial capabilities of the Ingenuity drone in real conditions, it has now carried out a flight to inspect terrain near the Perseverance robot, which moves on wheels, and to help identify sites of interest for it. investigate and areas that are too steep or dangerous for which you should not drive. And he has found land of both kinds.

The images that Ingenuity captures, typically taken from a height of about 10 meters, provide the robotic rover science team with a level of detail far greater than the maximum achievable with the photos taken from Martian orbit that are often used to plan the route of the rover. Perseverance.

In its ninth flight, Ingenuity has provided new and revealing data on where various rock structures begin and end, which are like time capsules because, by all indications, they harbor geochemical footprints from long ago that will allow us to find out what the old was like. climate in this place and how it changed to become what it is today.

This Ingenuity flight has also revealed the obstacles that Perseverance might have to navigate while exploring Jezero Crater.

During the flight, devised to test the robotic helicopter’s ability as an aerial advance for ground exploration, Ingenuity flew over a dune field nicknamed “Séítah.” The Perseverance will make a detour to avoid the dune area, as driving through it would be too risky for the six-wheeler. Getting trapped in a dune is something that has happened to other robots before.

The robotic Ingenuity helicopter flew over these dunes during its ninth flight, on July 5, 2021. Although Perseverance cannot risk driving through such dunes as it could get stuck in the sand, it is possible to study the area thanks to photos taken by the drone when flying over it. (Photo: NASA JPL / Caltech)

Ingenuity also revealed peculiar rock structures in high resolution that make up an area called “Raised Ridges.” They belong to a system of fractures, which often serve as pathways for fluid flow underground.

Here in Jezero Crater, a lake existed several billion years ago. When glimpsing the geological structures of the aforementioned class in photos taken by orbiters around Mars from Mars, many have wondered if water flowed through these fractures at some point, dissolving minerals that could help feed former microbial colonies. That makes such structures prime spots to look for signs of ancient life, and perhaps to drill holes in them to extract internal samples.

The Perseverance will visit the Raised Ridges area and investigate it thoroughly. (Source: NCYT from Amazings)