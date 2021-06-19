Ingear: the gearbox for electrics that can succeed

Install a transmission in an electric car It is not necessary, however in the market there are already 4 cars that carry it and it seems that they will not be the last. In search of offering greater autonomy and better benefits, new technologies and ideas come to light, discovering today the Ingear transmission developed to be able to use various gear ratios in electric cars of any price and condition.

Using transmissions in electric cars could be common in order to reduce consumption and improve performance

As we said, There are already 4 cars on the market that have decided to use a 2-speed gearbox in order to offer an improvement in efficiency and benefits. These cars are the Porsche Taycan, Audi e-tron GT, Rimac Nevera and Pininfarina Battista. Although in reality the first two on the one hand, and the second two on the other, share technology by using the same platform, the operating principle is the same since with the presence of two speeds it is sought to limit the energy consumption of the electric ones when maximum performance is demanded. But the most important thing is that, with a more relaxed first relationship, autonomy can be increased compared to the same scheme with a single gear ratio.

Inmotive is the company behind the new Ingear transmission, an idea that really does not seek anything other than to apply the concept of Porsche, Audi or Rimac to much cheaper vehicles. For it the mechanism has been simplified and its cost is lowered, achieving the same result, but being able to scale it. The benefits of the Ingear electric drivetrain is to get a autonomy improvement of between 7 and 15%, in addition to an improvement in acceleration of 15%.

Ingear’s design manages to dispense with complex clutch mechanisms to make use of a variator and chain with internal teeth manufactured by specialist BorgWarner. With this system it is achieved uninterrupted torque transmission, which allows to minimize the stress of the mechanism and also improve comfort when making the change between the first and second relationship.

After Inmotive we met two people, Anthony Wong and Jarek LutoslawskiThe first being responsible for the original idea and design, and the second being in charge of polishing the system for its manufacture. Perhaps the most interesting of both is in Lutoslawski, because until his arrival at Inmotive he was working at Tesla as part of the development team for the new Tesla Roadster, a high-performance electric car in which we know that the use of a transmission has been considered in order to offer high autonomy, in addition to stratospheric performance exceeding 400 km / h.

Source: Inmotive | SAE