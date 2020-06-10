These three months of forced confinement due to the pandemic (and the challenges posed by the current de-escalation) have had many unforeseen effects on our working cultureHe, for the most part related to telecommuting.

In the case of the financial institution ING, it has been the catalyst to launch an experiment: implement, from September 1, total flexibility so that its 1,400 employees decide if they want to work constantly from the office or from home (or just attend the office for a few days).

A ‘paradigm shift’

According to the company, which years ago implemented flexible entry and exit hours, which this plan would now become a pioneer in this field in our country. they had been working on this measure for some time, and the situation caused by the coronavirus has only served to accelerate its implementation:

“This decision has been brewing since last year with pilot tests of various teams that have taken on different models of teleworking. After analyzing the test results, ING has chosen a fully flexible option.”

So, will be left entirely to each worker choose the best way to reconcile three main areas: “personal life” “professional development” and “the needs of the teams we are part of”.

From the company they also explain that they are aware that this change must also lead to other changes in the daily activity of the company if they don’t want to end up generating a culture of ’24 hour work’, so they will proceed to limit two other aspects:

The schedule for sending e-mail and making calls: It will end at 7:00 p.m., to guarantee digital disconnection.

The duration of the meetings: They will not last more than 45 minutes and must be carried out with a defined purpose and between 10am and 4pm.

“[Esta es] a measure that not only benefits those of us who work at the bank, but society as a whole, as it contributes to more sustainable development, reducing displacement and improving reconciliation. “

