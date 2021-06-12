Infrastructure plan agreed to by Senate Democrats and Republicans would cost $ 1 trillion



Manchin is one of 10 Senate negotiators on the Biden Administration’s infrastructure plan.

Photo: Kevin Dietsch / .

Democratic and Republican Senators are closer to formalizing a bipartisan agreement of nearly $ 1 trillion as part of the negotiations to give way to the infrastructure plan promoted by the Biden Administration in the United States Congress.

The proposal, which aims to improve physical infrastructure in areas such as transportation and water systems, would cost $ 974 billion over five years or $ 1.2 trillion over eight yearsa source familiar with the conversations told CNBC.

In terms of new expenses, they would be allocated $ 579 billion above the baseline already established by Congress. Biden and his team had requested $ 600 billion in new appropriations, according to Republican Senator Bill Cassidy.

The senators have not specified how they would pay for these investments, but, according to the 10 legislators who reached the agreement, does not include an increase in taxes.

The group must still convince the president and other congressional leaders to advance the approval of the proposal.

White House spokesman Andrew Bates said in remarks Thursday night that there are still questions to be answered on details of the implementation policy and payments, among other matters.

“Senior White House and Jobs Cabinet employees will work with the Senate group in the days that follow to get the answers to those questions, as we consult with other members in both the House and Senate on the way forward.” the spokesperson raised.

White House Will Not Accept Plan To Raise Taxes On Those Earning Less Than $ 400,000 A Year

The White House let senators know that they oppose indexing the gasoline tax to inflation or implementing a mileage tax on an electric vehicle.

This would go against the Biden Administration’s promise not to raise taxes on those who earn less than $ 400,000 a year.

Top Democratic leaders urge approval of Biden’s infrastructure plan

Another drawback that could prevent bipartisan approval of the “Biden Administration’s American Jobs Plan” is the interests of top Democratic and Republican leaders in the federal Congress.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi, as well as the most progressive in the Democratic Party, are pushing for urgent approval of the plan. While the spokesman for the Republican minority in the Senate, Mitch McConnell, indicated that to give way in a bipartisan way to Biden’s proposal it is necessary to discard several parts of the legislation.

Biden further urged Schumer and Pelosi to move forward with the budget resolution for the reconciliation process that allows the approval of legislation by a simple majority, that is, 50 votes plus one.

At the moment, that procedure is paralyzed since the endorsement of the Democratic senator of West Virginia, Joe Manchin is needed.

Manchin is one of 10 negotiators in the Senate.