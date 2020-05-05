The minister of Infrastructure, Tarcísio de Freitas, defended this Tuesday, 5th, “a truce” and “political peace” so that the government can take firm steps towards overcoming the crisis. He made the comments when he spoke about the Pro-Brazil Plan to resume the economy after the new coronavirus pandemic, during a debate promoted by the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU).

According to Tarcísio, the government needs to act quickly so that, once the peak of the disease passes around the world, it is able to attract the impounded resources of investors for auctions of concessions and privatizations. Without this agility, liquidity may migrate to other destinations, without benefiting from concessions and other investments in infrastructure.

For this, the minister highlighted the need to touch the “order” axis of the Pro-Brazil Plan, which includes legislative proposals to improve regulatory frameworks for sectors and improve the business environment.

“I strongly believe in the Pro-Brazil Plan, that it works as a pact for infrastructure. This plan may be the plan that will unite us, that will unite Congress, unite the Court (TCU), unite the Judiciary, unite the Executive. We need a truce, we need peace to work, political peace so that we can take firm steps towards overcoming the crisis and towards creating jobs “, said Tarcísio.

Last Sunday, 3, President Jair Bolsonaro participated again in acts against the National Congress and the Federal Supreme Court (STF). In the act, press professionals were attacked by demonstrators supporting the president. The demonstration further intensified the political climate between government and Congress.

Speaking of the union between the Powers in favor of the recovery, Tarcísio stressed that it will be essential to give traction to Brazil’s economic recovery. He also said he was “sure” that there would be a commitment by Congress to approve the necessary measures.

“We will need a lot of speed, because if we lack speed, we will lose the global war. The money that is pooled today, that is in these investment, pension, sovereign funds, goes to other destinations. The liquidity goes to another place that not our projects. If we are quick, we will be able to bring this money here more quickly, and that is our goal, that is what we have to do “, said the minister.

The Pro-Brasil Plan also includes another axis of investments in public works, with resources from the Union. The size of this axis was the subject of controversy and became the central point of the dispute between the ministers of Economy, Paulo Guedes, and Regional Development, Rogério Marine. Marinho was advocating a fiscal solution that would circumvent the spending ceiling, a mechanism that limits spending to inflation, but the economic team is against it and believes that the most significant part of the impetus for the recovery must come from the private sector.

TCU Minister Bruno Dantas, rapporteur for the 2019 accounts of the Jair Bolsonaro government, acknowledged that “perhaps, to put this plan on, we will need money from the Budget”. He recalled that the PEC of the War Budget, designed precisely to give more freedom to the economic team in the management of the expenses necessary to face the crisis, initially foresaw the removal of legal and constitutional bonds, such as those provided for in the ceiling itself. The Senate, however, removed the part that dealt with the ceiling.

“The question that remains would be how we will fit an increase in spending on infrastructure within this concept of the PEC (of the ceiling) of expenses. I also talked with Minister Rogério Marinho, who has participation in the concept, and he has some ideas,” said Dantas.

The TCU minister stressed, however, that the PEC of the War Budget ended up not addressing the issue of the ceiling. “So the spending ceiling remains there at all. Hence for infrastructure, housing or basic sanitation work, it would have to be done by extraordinary credit (not subject to the ceiling). I have some doubts about this, how the government will be able to contribute budget resources in a framework like this “, he said.

Mechanism

Tarcísio de Freitas also defended this Tuesday that Brazil already has legal mechanisms to rebalance the concession contracts affected by the crisis caused by the pandemic of the new coronavirus.

The minister warned that care should be taken if Congress decides to pass a new law for this purpose to prevent concessionaires already defaulting on their obligations before the pandemic from receiving the same treatment as those affected by the crisis. “New legislation, depending on how it is done, can serve those who were already sick before the pandemic,” he said.

Tarcísio gave as an example the relicitation of Nova Dutra, today in the hands of CCR. According to the minister, the announcement will be launched this month, and the government will not give up this auction. “We are not going to stop making an auction for Nova Dutra. We cannot allow that, due to the pandemic, we extend the CCR contract, this is meaningless,” he said.

He also said that, in order to seek investment where possible in the face of the crisis, “we will have to break some dogmas”. “We can use tariff space where it exists to hold more investments,” he said.

The minister gave the Fernão Dias highway as an example, where the simple fare paid for a car is R $ 2.40. “Why not throw another R $ 4 billion, R $ 5 billion in investment and increase tariffs as far as is comfortable?”, He asked.