Informed consent in clinical research

Share

Tweet

Share

Share

E-mail

The informed consent is a process that consists of the express manifestation of a competent person (whose physical, mental and moral capacity allows him to make a decision) to participate in an investigation, in such conditions that you can know the risks, benefits, consequences or problems that may arise during the development of the research in which you participate.

Therefore, the objective of the investigation is obtain new knowledge, the benefits of which are reaped mainly by future patients. In fact, many clinical trials are reasonable therapeutic options, however clinical research can be at risk of additional side effects: New treatments may be associated with unknown or theoretical risks.

In this circumstance, there may be a greater need to explain to participants the existence of these potential side effects. Therefore, the standard for informed consent in research may differ depending on the context or level of risk. In practice, clinical research is more strictly controlled by regulatory codes and has greater oversight by ethics committees, compared to informed consent in clinical care.

The obtaining consent is a process that begins with the initial contact with the project participant through an unbiased and understandable provision of information, repetition, and explanation. To consider that a decision was made autonomously, it is necessary to meet some requirements.

First, the person making the decision must be fully informed of nature (therapy or research) and consequences of the different alternatives. Afterwards, you must make the decision voluntarily, existing different views of what voluntariness means and, finally, the person must have the ability to make decisions, that is, be competent.

After the formalization of the consent, the process of this continues throughout the investigation, since, if during the development of the study any aspect is modified, the researcher has to notify the patient.

In this way, informed consent will always safeguard the rights of the investigated, but from a totally ethical and not legal framework. Therefore, we must not forget that this document is not only the written formalization, but it is throughout the process where commitments and responsibilities will be fulfilled ethically agreed.

A) Yes, the informed consent process on the research requires several elements, which are key:

Needed information. The information provided must contain the proposed objectives, risks and benefits, and other alternatives to achieve the expected results. The subject must be made aware that they can ask questions about doubts they have or can withdraw from the intervention whenever they want.Understanding the information. Understanding emphasizes the language, in which the consent format must be written, that is, it must be understandable based on the understanding capacities of each subject.Ability to consent. This aspect is one of the most complex, because it is determined by medical-legal criteria. According to this, only subjects considered competent have the ethical and legal right to accept or refuse to participate in research, granting their consent or not. On the other hand, incompetent people cannot exercise that right, so other people will want to make the decisions for them.Willfulness. It requires not coercing or unduly influencing the decisions of the subject. Voluntariness is the most important element of informed consent, as it provides the opportunity to refuse or to collaborate in the study.Confidentiality. The researcher must be an active confidant in the dialogue that allows monitoring the consequences of the same.Return of information.Management of fragility. This aspect refers to the fragility to which the individual and the researcher are exposed under the conflictive circumstances inherent in any study.