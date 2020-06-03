For more than two months, the coronavirus has colonized today, at least in Argentina.

Towards this single theme, all the news, chronicles, analyzes, opinion columns, entertainment and sports programs, political debate spaces and as much gender as one can imagine lead inexorably.

The health pandemic brought with it a monumental information pandemic, which cannot be escaped by any means of communication, nor, of course, do social media networks.

Politics, economy, education, sports, entertainment, culture, everything was entangled in the tentacles of Covid-19, the other way to identify the coronavirus if you want to avoid redundancy.

No respite

The plague that paused the dizzying march of the world generates content with no continuity solution.

On television, which still retains its quality as a mass media par excellence despite the stiff competition from the internet, there is no respite for troubled viewers.

Everything that was said about the pandemic in a program that ends while you read these lines will be replicated in the program that has just started, in the same way that it will happen in the next one, although, just as there is nothing that can twist that fate There are also no guarantees that contradictions do not arise between each space.

The result is an uninterrupted pandemic bombardment of data, opinions, conjectures and even academic disputes, which are often not carried out by doctors, but by the famous “todologists” who are part of stable groups of television panelists.

Dizzy

In an enthusiastic mix of voices, it is logical that the dissonances arise, to the point that a panelism expert like Mauro Viale can admit to the air, without turning red, that he is “dizzy” with so much informational bustle.

That Viale confession undoubtedly leaves viewers calmer, who tend to feel a little guilty for noticing exactly the same thing as the historic television host.

However, nothing stops the viral news show.

Battlefield

Society was trapped in a media battlefield where defenders of the rigorous quarantine and those who are committed to flexibilization settle their daily differences, without forgetting the undecided who have not yet opted for either of the two alternatives, although they still feel the same way.

Meanwhile, the count of infected, recovered and dead from the plague flows tirelessly, the only matter in which everyone seems to say the same thing.

One of the most picturesque facets of the long sentimental bond between television and the coronavirus has been live demonstrations by sanitary experts revealing the most effective hand-washing techniques.

There is no harm that does not come for good, because thanks to these truisms many discovered that they were not as hygienic as they thought before the arrival of the dreaded disease.

And the empacho?

What no one explains is how the packet of information on coronaviruses is resolved, although it is clear that audiences are still in a position to absorb a little more pandemic.

It is necessary to be very bold, or very creative, to dare these days to get out of the script, since with respect to the media treatment of the virus, listeners, viewers and readers developed a kind of Stockholm syndrome, a pathology in which the kidnapped ones form an empathetic relationship with their kidnappers.

It is clear that there is enough time to strengthen that link: the Minister of Health of the Nation, Ginés González García, has been running the bow for his compatriots since March and, after assuring that the peak of coronavirus infections would be at the end of April and the first days of May, he now predicted that culminating moment for June.

For now, there is always talk of 2020.

Even in batches

Consumers of conventional media do not even find nuances in the batches: the ads are also completely tied to the coronavirus and, as if that were not enough, they sneak spots produced by entities such as the AFA or YPF with epic musical curtains, emotional images, gimmicky multiplication of faces of ordinary people and a bombastic tone in the locution, with the undeniable aim of stimulating Creole chauvinism in the midst of the health crisis.

A resource that has nothing to envy to the old patriot messages that were broadcast in times of the 1978 World Cup or the Falklands War.

Infodemic and infoxication

The health crisis brought with it an “infodemic” (a term installed by the World Health Organization to allude to the massive spread of fake news), but also an “infoxication”, or rather, an information overload on the pandemic that did not it is only linked to the enormous amount of data circulating on the internet.

Conventional media, such as television, also contribute to data and opinion congestion, in which even qualified voices can clobber the public to the point of causing severe difficulty in adequately discerning all available information.

* Political scientist and journalist

