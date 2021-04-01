information is power to eat without fear

The coronavirus has taken away the trips and processions of Holy Week (for those who would like), but you will not be able to take the French toast. In fact, if there is something that this pandemic has not taken away from us, it has been the desire to cook and eat pastries. You just have to see how the yeast flew out of the supermarkets during the quarantine of the first few months.

But this extraordinary situation that we are going through has not only launched us to make bread. Some people have also taken the opportunity to get on the healthy life car. Of course, exercising more and improving your diet is always a good decision. The problem is that, when arriving at dates like these, doubts arise. Now what about the French toast?

Since several days before Easter, social networks had already been filled with recipes for healthy torrijas, fit, real food or whatever we want to call them. This is something that can be extrapolated to other desserts. Healthy Nutella with pure cocoa and dates to stop a train, bean brownie, banana pancakes and oatmeal… These recipes are really much healthier alternatives to the desserts they replace. However, sometimes they can make us fall into the error of thinking that if they are healthy we can eat them uncontrollably. And, actually, that is the main problem we encounter when we decide to move to a healthier life. The first step is to learn to be in control of our eating. If we skip this step, we will be doing a change of habits incomplete that can lead us to make mistakes such as not enjoying torrijas at Easter.

Are the Easter torrijas a good process?

To find out if torrijas are a good process, in Hypertextual we have contacted the dietician-nutritionist Daniel Ursúa. In the first place, he wanted to make it clear that making certain classifications is not always the best way to start having a healthy relationship with food.

“Torrijas are associated with specific dates and, therefore, they should be eaten on time” Daniel Ursúa, nutritionist

“As a general rule, I am not in favor of categorizing food in good or bad, whether they are prosecuted or not, “he says. “Much less of the allegation of real food, since it belongs to a movement with which I do not agree and, outside of that movement, it loses its meaning.”

Focusing on torrijas, there are all kinds of alternatives conceived from the concept of movement Real Food: baked instead of fried, skim milk or vegetable drink instead of whole milk, alternative sweeteners to sugar or honey… But is all this really necessary?

“It depends on what implication it will have for the person who eats them to do them like this”, explains Ursúa. “If by doing them that way you are going to think that you can eat more or that you are eating a healthy dessert, it is not better to do them that way.”

The key, therefore, is more to understand that it is a punctual consumption than looking for healthy alternatives. “Torrijas, like many other foods, are associated with specific dates, in this case Easter. Therefore, they should be consumed in a timely manner throughout the year ”.

The importance is in the dose

In 2018, Carlos Ríos himself, promoter of Real Food in Spain, made a similar reflection on torrijas. This movement contemplates that 10% of a person’s diet may correspond to ultra-processed. For this reason, he explained that there was no problem with consuming torrijas at Easter, as long as they did not exceed that percentage.

Leaving math aside, as important as taking care of physical health is doing it with mental health. Therefore, we must avoid guilt and understand that the occasional consumption of these sweets will not harm us. In this regard, Ursúa highlights the importance of exercising and eating healthy regularly throughout the year.

“When someone receives nutritional advice from me, I hope they understand perfectly that what they do is more important. the rest of the days of April than those four days of Easter. The idea of ​​a change in habits should be to achieve long-term goals ”.

Sorry, you shouldn’t eat cake every day

All these movements that have come to teach us how substitute baking ingredients for healthier ones they do quite well. But they can also do a lot of harm if they don’t disclose correctly when it comes to nutrition.

It occurs, for example, with trends such as the substitution of sugar for the aforementioned date paste. “Date paste has a higher nutritional density than sugar, so it provides us with more nutrients ”, clarifies the nutritionist consulted here. “This does not mean that, for example, a cake sweetened with this paste is going to be healthy and we can eat it every day. We must keep in mind the guidance of the Harvard healthy plate and the proportion of foods that they suggest to us ”.

This dish you refer to is a classification aimed at calculating the most appropriate proportions in a healthy food plate. In it, half must be represented by fruits and vegetables, a quarter for grain, if possible integrals, and the remaining fourth by protein. A sponge cake, no matter how much date cream it includes instead of sugar, is not a balanced food. And neither are torrijas. Therefore, we must eat them without fear or remorse. There is nothing wrong in it. The important thing is to be aware of what they are: an occasional sweet to enjoy Easter. And if you want to eat French toast in August, nothing happens either. The problem would be to substitute the ingredients for real food and consume them every day, because there we would be making a mistake. Call it the Matrix, marketing, or just confusion.

More on this topic