There is much speculation about the catalog that Sony prepares for PlayStation 5. Until now we only know the DualSense control and the lack of information about the games on the system has caused users to satisfy their doubts with unofficial information. Among the rumors that are making more echo are those related to the return of Silent Hill. Despite the fact that Konami destroyed some, everything seems to indicate that the series will return and that the revelation of the game will take place in the following weeks.

In the ResetEra forums (via Wccftech), informants Dusk Golem and KatharsisT talked about a new account of the project that Konami and SIE Japan Studio would be working on, which would be a kind of “soft reset”, different from the past installments of the franchise, according to Dusk Golem, which even anticipated that it has heard that the title will simply be called Silent Hill to make it a very accessible starting point for any player.

In case you missed it: Rumors indicate that Hideo Kojima could participate in the project, but that he apparently has reasons not to.

As for the conversation of whether it’s a remake or a new installment, I’ve heard from practically everyone with knowledge of the game that it’s a soft reboot, which is largely the series, according to many, but it will go a little further. this time. At the moment of development they are thinking of calling the game simply Silent Hill, it will not have any number or anything and it will be so as long as it can easily be the first installment of the series for anyone, “said Dusk Golem.

Revelation of new Silent Hill could happen in May

“There is a lot of stillness here. It will not last long, “said, meanwhile, KatharsisT, subscribing to speculation about an upcoming revelation. But the information did not stop there, since the user apparently gave a revelation window of the game and we would not have to wait long to know if the rumors are true.

When questioned about the possibility of Silent Hill releasing its first trailer externally to the PlayStation 5 event, KatharsisT hinted that the something would happen in May, be it the Silent Hill reveal individually or as part of the PlayStation 5. This is believed so because he used the word game “MAYbe” (“maybe”), with an emphasis on “May” (“may”).

The clues of the game’s revelation may be very cryptic for some, coupled with the fact that until now it is not even known if the game is real. Because of this, many could say that this is a farce, so to give value to his statements, KatharsisT said: “You can sacrifice me if I’m wrong about SH, I promise.”

What do you think about the new information about the possible new installment of Silent Hill? Do you think the title will be revealed next month? Tell us in the comments.

We remind you that KatharsisT on previous occasions also mentioned that in the development of this new game in the Silent Hill series, former members of the legendary Team Silent would be involved. That said, if this user’s statements were true, the title would emerge to be one of the most promising on PlayStation 5.

For now there is no official information around Silent Hill. You can find more news about this series by checking this page.

