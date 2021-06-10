Informant assures that Marc Anthony puts a condition to support JLo’s relationship with Ben

An informant close to the environment of Marc Anthony and his family has spoken to the press and affirms that the salsa singer has only set one condition to support the relationship between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. The only thing Marc cares about is that both she and her children, Max and Emme are happy. If Ben can make them happy, then he will and will have his full blessing.

“Marc just wants Jen to be happy and satisfied”, the informant asserted to the Entertainment Tonight portal. He also added: “As long as Ben makes her and her kids happy, he has Marc’s stamp of approval.”

Everyone will remember that a few days ago a photograph of Marc Anthony circulated in the company of Jennifer López, in Miami. And it is that surely by that time they were talking about what would be the new family dynamics. Because by that time the singer had already resumed her relationship with Affleck and the move to Los Angeles was a fact. However, this was not a decision that JLo could make alone, and it is that her twins study in the city of the sun, leaving not only means changing schools and stopping seeing their friends, it also implies putting distance between them and Marc, since it also resides there.

Unfortunately, the end of the relationship between Jennifer López and A Rod also affected their children, and they were already used to living not only with him, but also with their daughters. They were a family for several years. Perhaps this is why JLo is now so determined to get away from the former Yankees player. If in fact he was unfaithful to her, and she left him for this reason, her pain was not only for her broken heart, but also for the damage that this caused to her children, without a doubt.

As much of this scandal is pure speculation, no one but those involved know what may have happened. But it is also true that Today there is hope that in her new music JLo will tell her fans all or part of what happened between her and Alex Rodríguez, most likely in the best style of Taylor Swift.

On the other hand, as the move is a fact, a friend of Jennifer López also dropped another bomb on the press, and that is: “She is looking for schools for her children in the fall. She is excited about a new beginning and about Ben. They will be home soon in Los Angeles. “

And beware, if A Rod expected to have Marc Anthony as an ally to win back Jennifer López, it seems that he was wrong and has finally been left alone in his fight to win her back.

