Twenty-two years ago, every afternoon from Wednesday to Sunday, Rosa Elvira Marte (La Morena) took her cart out in front of the Colmado Dogout, on Tiradentes Avenue, to offer pork leg sandwich and hamburgers to passers-by.

To the rhythm of any song – the one played at the grocery store – with a wide smile and a positive attitude, she heated the iron to earn a living. He has been to that same place on time regardless of even the inclement weather. “There is no rain to stop me, the only time I did not come to work was when I had appendicitis,” he says.

On regular nights, when COVID-19 was a China-only problem, she could earn up to two RD $ 2,000. “But my peak dates are ball seasons and concerts. I can sell between seven and eight thousand pesos in just six hours, ”says La Morena, known in the area for her impeccable image and the hygiene of her source of income.

“Ah, I do not neglect. I get ready to work like I’m going to a party. I take care of the cart and do not leave any garbage in the area. ” She is 52 years old, she is a single mother and with this job she raises her two children, one of whom graduated from Computer Science at the Autonomous University of Santo Domingo (UASD).

In La Morena, like many informal workers, the slowdown imposed by quarantine has opened a hole in their finances. “It’s simple math, if I don’t sell, I don’t eat. Now there is nothing, because the curfew also affects me. Luckily I lost little money in provisions, the day the measures were announced I gave the loaves and meats to the grocery store boys, who do not charge me for standing on their forehead, and they keep the merchandise in their freezer. ” Take the opportunity to point out: “Before I had the cart in Los Gandules, a friend helped me bring it here, and despite the fact that I work at night, no man has disrespected me, although – he regrets – I was robbed twice at gunpoint” .

Reinvent yourself to continue

She did not always live on informal commerce. In her teens she worked in a family beauty salon. “There I learned how to use the blower, then I did the beauty course, and now that knowledge is useful.” His ‘plan B’ is already in process, henceforth, in addition to selling sandwiches to go, he will go to the houses to dry his hair. Of course, with all the measures of care, with gloves and a mask. I’m not going to sit down and complain, I have to keep going, in faith. I have passed many tests, so the coronavirus is not going to destroy me ”, he expresses with a hopeful accent that infects.

Paused plans

In the days prior to confinement, Rosa Elvira was preparing to increase her product catalog. “That same week I was going to enlarge the cart to sell hot dogs because people are looking for it a lot, now I have to wait.”

A grandmother in quarantine

This time of pandemic has also brought you good news. Her daughter brought her fourth grandchild to the world. “Itam is the first boy, he was born at the Corominas Clinic. Very strange that delivery, with a mask Rosa Eliza entered the room, the empty corridors and the nurses at a distance. There were no visits, no gifts, and we couldn’t get close to the baby or her. Thank God we did well. And since I work less I am with her enjoying this stage of grandmother, sometimes I think that not everything has been bad ”.

KNOW MORE

Finance

“The one who works for the newspaper must learn to organize, I have not had work because I always kept my chelitos.”

Without complex

“Being a woman has not limited me at all. I carry my merchandise, I drag the cart, I put the tarp on it, I do not walk with nonsense ”.

Message

“Right now the most important thing is to be positive. Take care of ourselves and think of ways to earn a living. I also know how to sew, I can fix curtains, make hemlines, we must continue producing. ”

