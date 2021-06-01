inform the salary before by law

One of the priorities current policies President of the European Commission, Ursula Von der Leyen, Its the bridging the gender gap on salaries within the EU and have already set to work on it with a proposal on remuneration transparency of which El Economista reports aimed in that sense. One of the ideas is to compel companies to what inform candidates for a position of salary before job interviews.

The Sixth Section of the Royal Academy of Jurisprudence and Legislation (RAJYLE), as published by the aforementioned economic newspaper, is already debating this new labor regulation aimed at ending the gender gap and giving greater protection to workers in terms of equality salary is concerned. In the words of Vice President Carmen Calvo, who opened the presentation, “we have not achieved full de facto material equality to trace a whole history of inequality.” And this rule is aimed at achieving it.

One of the novelties that it wants to introduce is greater wage transparency throughout the European territory. Today is frequent that the job offers do not include the salary range in which the position to be filled is moved. Often times, it is not even mentioned until the selection process is advanced. In other words, the applicant for a position applies without knowing what his or her remuneration will be in the case of being elected. Which, in some cases, can end with a candidate passing the relevant tests and ultimately rejecting the position due to salary.

This European proposal would erase this scenario by forcing companies to communicate the salary or the range of the same to the applicants before interviewing them. With this measure, time is saved and, at the same time, efforts are being made to close the gender gap since the worker is also granted the right to be able to request information on remuneration broken down by sex and job categories, as The Economist points out.

Another novelty that it would introduce would be that the employers cannot ask to the candidates of a selection process your salary history. On the other hand, in cases of wage discrimination the victim will have right to compensation and it will be the company who has to prove that it has not been given that discrimination and not the other way around.

Another of the points of this new labor regulation that is committed to transparency is that the repeat offenders in an offense will be penalized. This point is still under study and the European Commission must establish a table with what the amount and the penalty will be in each case.

In Business Insider they point out that this European labor directive completes the wage registration regulations approved in Spain in October and whose adaptation period ended in April. This stipulates that companies with more than 50 employees must have a salary registry and audits for the sake of equal pay. The latest data from the National Institute of Statistics on the wage gap in Spain, from 2018, reflected that it was 28.7%.

