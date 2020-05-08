The president considered a good proposal that migrants in the US can acquire housing loans. He asked Infonavit to respond to the request.

Infonavit and migrants

Regeneration, May 7, 2020. AMLO at its morning conference asked Infonavit to respond on the feasibility of migrants in the US acquiring housing loans.

The request was made by the journalist Paul Velázquez, from Los Mochis, from the medium “Ni uno más”.

And it is that the journalist from the north of the country reported that he has contact with groups of migrants in the United States.

Velázquez said that one of the doubts was related to the Health services, which is resolved with the Insabi services, but the heritage situation is pending.

– «…, many of them are in rural areas, and you explained it yesterday, the Mexicans have been making their little rooms little by little and they don’t fall»

«…, but there is a detail, to access a better life situation, especially educational, your children or younger siblings need the urban area“He specified.

The petition

After relating the above he said “We want to make a request to you. The government you currently head has a large batch of houses that Infonavit has recovered. ”

The same as before, they were sold to lots of offices that did their big business in remodeling and selling, he said.

– «Would there be the possibility ofe that you assign a large batch of houses to sell through the consulates to Mexicans who are abroad », I ask.

He explained that this «so that siblings, children or parents had a heritage in the urban area of ​​large cities, especially to access better health and education. “

He added that this would serve to give them economic stability and have a roof for their children, parents or siblings.

«- ..., and especially them upon their return that we do not know in how many years they will return, have a patrimony », sunderstood.

Very good proposal: AMLO

– «Yes, it is a very good proposal», the president acknowledged.

Infonavit is changing, it is carrying out different actions from those previously implemented, said AMLO.

He explained that for example, se are restructuring credits.

Now that these conferences are given in the afternoon, the director of Infonavit will surely be here today to talk about this.

What else is Infonavit doing?

He explained that currently 10% reductions are being made when 90% of credits have been covered.

The third thing, which is very important, Overdue portfolios of workers with credits at Infonavit are no longer delivered to lawyers or law firms.

“That served to commit great injustices, there are reports of dispossession of apartments, houses, by these offices. That was prohibited, “said the president.

And it’s not allowed since we’ve beenn the government stripping any worker of their home, there has not been a single stripping.

«… as also -for those who say that we are equal and that where is the change- there is no torture in this government, No one has been tortured, because they are things that go unnoticed like this, “he reflected.

In total there will be almost five million credits to the popular economy: AMLO

The president announced that it will not be three million credits but almost five million pesos in credits, in addition to investments that generate jobs

AMLO is almost five million credits

Regeneration, May 7, 2020. AMLO stressed that the financial goal of credit delivery to strengthen the popular economy is greater than the three million credits announced to date.

Subject to detail, the president pointed out that it is almost five million pesos in credits.

This at the express question of the media Those who asked him if the credit ceiling is three million.

The count

Then AMLO replied that he passes the three million credits, almost five

– «No, come in, because we are contemplating… Resources for employers who have workers in Social Security 25 billion and we are thinking up to a million, it is the ceiling ».

For family businesses in the formal and informal sectors, what is called Credit to the Word is another million, we have 25 billion as well.

Making accounts there go two million credits.

Then the batches are 600 thousand for this year, three thousand 500 million.

Furthermore, the credits for workers at the service of the State, they’re like 620 thousand credits they are like 35 billion nothing more in this, because the credits are of greater quantity for the Issste.

We even have direct housing loans from Infonavit, Fovissste and the Ministry of Urban Development.

Without a problem they will reach a million, he assured

In other words, if we do the counting, we are going to do it, “we are talking about more than four million, almost five million credits to the popular family economy”.

Also jobs

The president also asked to pay attention to the jobs that are generated with the application of the credits.

“TO This must be added to all the jobs that are generated, both with housing loans and with social programs and infrastructure programs ».

He also assured that “already next week we will release the reports on the start of work on the Maya Train in three sections now.”

– «And, we are considering that they are 30 thousand jobs per section ”, he recalled

Yesterday I was talking about the School is Ours program.

In this new stage, 25 thousand schools receiving 150 thousand pesos, 200 or 500 thousand, according to the number of students and the money comes direct.

This, he recalled, so that the society of parents hires teachers, bricklayers, laborers, construction workers and they buy cement, rebar.

That is, what is required to improve the bathrooms, expand the educational establishment, make fences, multipurpose fields or multipurpose classrooms, in short.

“So all of this creates jobs,” he stressed.

Refinery and other works

The refinery, we are going to allocate 12 billion pesos more for the rehabilitation of the six refineries.

Too sowing

This year only the Sembrando Vida program is going to give 200 thousand new permanent jobs to 200 thousand sowers, that also helps.

And the other is social programs, 11 million scholarships for young people, the pension for older adults, in addition

For Calderón to answer whether or not he knew about ‘Fast and Furious’: AMLO

AMLO asked Calderón if he knew of the transfer of arms to Mexican cartels with “Fast and Furious.” And, in his case, because he did not avoid it. Concealment

Why Fast and Furious was not avoided

Regeneration, April 7, 2020. AMLO during the Mañanera conference asked former President Calderón about whether he had knowledge of the transfer of arms known as “Fast and Furious” and if he knew why I don’t avoid it.

It happens that at the press conference AMLO was asked by the National Palace about his position regarding the US trial of Genaro García Luna, accused of drug trafficking.

The above in relation to today’s note from El Universal where it is pointed out that during the Calderonist presidential term the SFP received 12 complaints against García Luna.

At that time, the agency filed the complaints as they were considered “inadmissible”.

Or, as said newspaper said because it was considered that there were no elements to continue with the investigations.

Judgment

The President recalled that this is a trial where the responsibility of the accused must be demonstrated, but that regardless of that judgment, it is about knowing the truth.

In this sense, he asked the Mexican media if former President Calderón knew about the operation called “or not”Fast and Furious” and if he knew, why didn’t he avoid it.

The operation known as Fast and Furious it allowed the transfer of arms from the United States to Mexico so that the criminal gangs attacked each other and ended each other.

Which obviously did not happen. But as the president points out, those weapons were used against Mexicans in the war between cartels.

The calculation got out of control and the damage to Mexico is immense, that’s why the question,

López Obrador assured that yes in the government of former President Felipe Calderón there were complaints in the SFP against his former Secretary of Security, Genaro García Luna, and nothing was done, it is because there was a cover-up.

“It is already known that there was a cover-up, throughout the neoliberal period, it is not from a single government either”: AMLO

Reactivation traffic light, green, municipalities without cases: May 17

Gradual reactivation as long as it complies with CURRENT QUARANTINE. Signaling: Green, without cases, Yellow with transmission, Red: problems

Maintain quarantine for prompt reactivation

Regeneration, May 7, 2020. AMLO offered a model of return to activities where coronavirus transmission and its effects are identified and differentiated by municipalities, this for the return to activities.

And it is that in the first place there are at least a thousand municipalities in the country that do not present cases of coronavirus.

It is these municipalities that, to continue with the measures of CURRENT QUARANTINE, may restart activities on May 17.

It is precisely foreseen that it will be in these thousand municipalities where with all due precautions social activity can be reactivated.

The president stressed that it is a question of verifying how the epidemic evolves, start activities in the places where it did not arrive.

Then then a defined calendar where economic activities and contagion areas will be considered.

Ebrard proposed it

The traffic light of the return was presented by Ebrard, said AMLO in the Mañanera, which will allow to visualize and resolve actions towards the tourism sector, construction, back to school.

In any case, he stressed that said return It will be staggered and must comply with strict health protocol.

Attention will be reinforced in 6 entities

The president highlighted with regard to coronavirus the sites with the highest cases They are located in the metropolitan area of ​​Mexico City, the State of Mexico, Sinaloa, Quintana Roo and Baja California.

And that there is a growth in the number of cases in Morelos, especially Cuernavaca, as well as Guerrero, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Puebla and Tlaxcala.

It will be in these 6 states that prevention actions will be reinforced since they present an increase in the number of cases.

– “People are taking care of themselves without the need for coercive measures” – he said, stressing:

(…) That there is no pandemic overflow, that the famous curves remain horizontal, not vertical… »

“… And that they allow beds and doctors to care for the sick and save lives”: AMLO

Nothing that means alarm

Nothing that means alarm, said the President of Mexico, after stressing that the forecasts are maintained «since everything is going according to what they predicted ».

This in terms of the number of cases and the places where there are more infections to date.

AMLO rejects business proposal: public debt is inherited

Against the position of the Business Coordinating Council that asks Mexico to borrow from international banks: “there will be no bailout of potentates”

Regeneration, May 7, 2020. The President of Mexico rejected the pressure of the Business Coordinating Council for Mexico to borrow before international organizations to get out of the crisis.

As he has done since the beginning of his term, AMLO rejected the proposal of this business leadership and He even showed that with the measures that have been taken, it has gone ahead.

That is to say, republican austerity, the fight against corruption, savings and now the economic revival plan from the popular economy.

That is, the revival to the Mexican.

The foregoing at a juncture of the biggest drop in the international financial system after the appearance of the coronavirus and the drop in oil prices.

The mandatary He pointed out that there are still about 50 years to finish paying the Fobaproa.

“We will not indebt the country, that is inherited, like the Fobaproa that takes a long time (since 1998) and there are about 50 years left to finish paying it”: AMLO

The Mexican proposal to get out of the crisis is to promote the popular economy through a large number of credits.

As opposed The President of Mexico cited that the national economy benefits from the work carried out by Mexican migrants, especially in the United States.

Small Business Supports

During the Mañanera conference AMLO stressed that he is saving to support small family businesses.

He stressed there are no formalities or intermediaries, without paperwork, to the word, with very low interests, with terms of three years.

Who receives 25 thousand pesos, after the third month begins to pay 800 pesos a month.

More than three million credits

“We are making an effort to support small family businesses, it is something that has never been done before. We will deliver resources without intermediaries, to the word and with very low interests ”: AMLO.

And there are many credits, only personal and business loans are more than three million, he detailed.

He explained that for Social Security companies, 600 thousand and those who are going to have solidarity credits, more than a million.

«More than 600 thousand supports, and even ISSSTE credits, that if they exceed three million», he specified.

Appreciation to countrymen

In the economic field He stressed that remittances arriving in Mexico remain high and benefit more than 10 million Mexican families.

Even before the contributions of the countrymen, the president promised to make an investment with the same value of the remittances.

– “We are preparing for the return of productive activities, once we have control of the pandemic”, Social mobility is going to open, he indicated.

He said that this will be possible because of the people’s support and that the people have acted in a very responsible way.