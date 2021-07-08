Infonavit will give a 50% discount to those who pay off their credit; see requirements

MEXICO CITY.- With the aim of supporting and recognizing the efforts of borrowers who pay their total credit debt in a single payment, the Institute of the National Workers’ Housing Fund (Infonavit) modified the benefit and the criteria eligibility of the Early Settlement Discount Program.

In a statement, the institute explained that, with the changes made, those who pay in advance the remaining amount of their credit will be able to have access to a 50% discount; In this way, Infonavit will be in charge of covering half of the unpaid balance.

Previously, this program granted discounts of between 5 and 40%, depending on the worker’s income level at the time of loan origination and the age of the financing, which had to be at least 10 years. Similarly, the eligibility criteria related to the origination amount, which should be less than or equal to 236 times the minimum wage, was eliminated.

The new operating rules of the Early Settlement Discount Program contemplate the following considerations:

Mortgage loans whose current debt is equal to or less than 25% of the initial financing amount participate. To assess compliance with this rule, both the initial credit amount and the current balance are updated with the last value of the Infonavit Mixed Unit (UMIX); For co-financed credits, the discount will only apply to the balance of the financing granted by Infonavit. For loans with an active restructuring, which considers a percentage of reduction conditional on payment, that is, an amount paid by Infonavit and another amount paid by the borrower, the discount percentage will consider the total balance of the financing. It does not apply to the credits Infonavit Total, Infonavit Total AG, Mejoravit, Arrendavit, Tu Casa es Posible, ConstruYO, Second Credit, Fulfill Account, Shared Responsibility and Trusts.

In Infonavit explained that, if the credit is eligible for this program, the amount to be paid with the discount will be indicated, as well as the deadline. To make this payment, which liquidates the total balance of the mortgage debt, the borrower can do it at any bank, he only needs his credit number that will serve as a reference. The list of authorized institutions can also be consulted in My Infonavit Account.

The payment of the credit can be done in a single payment or in several payments during the month.

Benefited

During the first five months of 2021, 23,243 borrowers benefited from this program, which involved discounts for a total of 566,776,197 pesos.

Are you interested?

To determine if a credit can apply to a discount for early settlement, borrowers must enter My Infonavit Account (micuenta.infonavit.org.mx) and make the query in the Balances and Movements section, or also through Infonatel (800 008 3900).

Do you need to carry out any procedure? Check the requirements and their cost

* In the following link you will find the latest news

** mca **