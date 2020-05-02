Infonavit explained that 95.45 percent of the entities supported, that is, 5,313, are small and medium-sized companies with less than 250 workers

The director general of the Institute of National Housing Fund for Workers (Infonavit), Carlos Martínez Velázquez, reported that as of April 30, five thousand 566 Business had received support to care for sources of employment.

During the evening conference on economics, he explained that 95.45 percent, that is, 5,313 percent, are small and medium-sized companies with less than 250 workers.

These supports, he explained, consist in that those companies that enter technical stop, if they are less than 250 employees, they are given a deferral of the employer contributions corresponding to Infonavit for up to four months.

In other words, a company of that size may defer May, June, July and August and pay again in September; clarified that it is not a waiver, but a deferral of compulsory savings that goes to the individual account of the worker who is from Infonavit and is part of the retirement savings.

While companies with more than 250 employees are given a two-month extension for coverage of employer fees.

Martínez Velázquez also spoke about the program of Let’s join credits, with which two people can pool their credits and buy more valuable assets, for up to three million 300 thousand pesos.

He mentioned that to date under this modality four thousand 614 families have decided to pool their credit and there are about 3 thousand more that are about to formalize them and a total of 1.2 billion pesos have been dispersed in two months of operation.

FovISSSTE promotes the Your House in the City program

For his part Agustín Rodríguez López, executive vocal of FovISSSTE, spoke about the program Your House in the City, which seeks to offer quality housing in urban centers and not as before in remote places and small houses.

Now, he said, it seeks to redensify the cities, recover the urban space and bring the equipment closer to the worker and his family.

This program is a strategic alliance of all, states and municipalities, the housing sector and FovISSSTE, where the former contribute the land of 2,500 square meters and above, in addition to streamlining the management of permits.

He clarified that this is not given as a donation, but will be paid in kind, departments or commercial premises or for their workers.

Meanwhile, the housing sector enters through the testing of basic materials and construction workers, the FovISSSTE does so with supervision, regulation and promotion among workers.

He indicated that there are already nine agreements signed in Veracruz, Guerrero, Oaxaca, San Luis Potosí, Nuevo León, Chihuahua, Coahuila and Chiapas; in municipal governments with that of the Center; and Nayarit and the municipal governments of Morelia, Culiacán and Tampico are in the process of signing.

The first stones placed of developments are in Xalapa, Veracruz, Chihuahua; and Saltillo, Coahuila; The goal is at least two developments per state, but it will depend on the willingness of local governments to “put the batteries on.”

With this, he added, 13 thousand houses could be built within the urban area and 720 thousand jobs could be generated, and for this there is an initial investment of 15 thousand million pesos.

