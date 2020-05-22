Guadalajara, Jalisco. – About a month after the Covid-19 health contingency support programs were opened by the National Institute of the Workers’ Housing Fund (Infonavit), 8,576 credit workers were already authorized.

Of the total, 3 thousand 196 accredited they requested the Universal Unemployment Fund, which covers the payment of the three-month credit (May, June, and July) and 1,594 workers with credit at the institution obtained the deferral extension of 6 to 3 months without interest, reported Ramón Gómez Armentia, representative of the general direction of Infonavit in Jalisco.

He added that 3,786 accredited workers were granted support that includes both unemployment insurance and the extension without interest.

From the beginning of the health emergency to date, we have benefited 1 million 969 thousand 371 workers from 24 thousand 914 companies that have received support to care for employment sources, of which 94% are SMEs. – Infonavit (@Infonavit)

May 21, 2020

“According to the records that have been given and that the number of unemployed is greater, we expect this application to increase.”

Gómez Armentia said that these supports can help companies’ economic liquidity.

Also according to the data of the institution, in Jalisco thousand 270 patterns have requested the deferral support of the second and third two-month periods to pay until September, of which 71 companies correspond to companies with more than 250 employees, while the rest, 1,199, are companies with fewer collaborators.

In the 580 session of the Regional Advisory Commission of Infonavit Jalisco and the first virtual one with the participation of the three sectors, government, business and workers. Connecting differently for workers @working together pic.twitter.com/4GesQe0YJ5 – Ramon Gomez Armentia (@JRamonGA)

May 15, 2020

He recalled that to request these supports, in the particular case, it is necessary to enter My Infonavit Account and in the case of employers enter the business portal, they can be requested until June 30.

