If you live in the United States but worked in Mexico affiliated with the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) between 1972 and 1992, you can apply for an Infonavit home from abroad.

In December 2019, Infonavit joins the working groups coordinated by the Ministry of Foreign Relations through the Institute of Mexicans Abroad (IME), in which the Banco del Bienestar, the Condusef, the SHCP, Sociedad Hipotecaria Federal, Conavi and Sedatu, with the aim of improving communication channels with the migrant population through the Mexican consulates in the USA.

Through the Infonavit Sin Fronteras program, countrymen in the United States can now pay their own or a family member's credit. The Institute absorbs the cost of commissions in support of the economy of Mexicans abroad.

May 11, 2020

With its “Infonavit without borders” strategy, Infonavit offers options for payment of its credit or, to be able to pay the Infonavit credit of a third party; know the status and, if applicable, your balance in your housing account and the requirements to withdraw it.

Read: Afores: millions of pesos that were withdrawn in April due to unemployment

Read: They warn that Mexico will have the worst crisis since 1929

Infonavit foresees that voluntary savings can soon be captured in the housing subaccount that allows the worker to continue saving for their home and to have their own home.

To check if you are an Infonavit beneficiary and can withdraw or request a credit, follow these steps:

Enter micuentainfonavit.org.mx and check the status of your account.

If you have a balance in the Vivivenda subaccount (SCV), you can withdraw it at the age of 65. See the requirements on the previous page.

The resources in the Housing subaccount are inheritable, so you can pass it on to a close family member or friend.

If you worked in Mexico contributing to the IMSS between 1972 and 1992, check if you have a favorable balance and the requirements to withdraw it.

If you live in the US, have a home in Mexico with an INFONAVIT credit, or if you want to pay the INFONAVIT home loan from a relative or a third party, you can make payments directly through a branch of the remittance company Dolex or Datransfer. The commissions generated will be paid by Infonavit.

