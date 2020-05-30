May 30, 2020 | 5:00 am

During the first quarter of the year, the number of loans placed by the Institute of the National Housing Fund for Workers (Infonavit) registered a decrease of 3.4%, as a result of the slowdown that the industry is experiencing since the previous year, the agency reported.

In the quarterly report, the Fund indicated that a greater effect on placement is expected for the coming quarters due to the effects of COVID-19 on the global economy.

Mexico faced the beginning of 2020 with two external shocks whose impact would spread the rest of the year and probably for a longer time: the retraction of the energy market and the spread of the epidemic by COVID-19

indicates the report, although no projection was made of how much the drop in placement could be.

Among the factors that the institute considers will affect the credit application is the loss of formal employment. From January to May 12, they observed a 3.4% decrease in the number of active labor relations, which meant a loss of 697,000.

Their data showed that the most affected industries have been the extractive, the construction industry and the services for companies, people and the home, which from December 31, 2019 to May 12, 2020 have registered a decrease of 5.0%, 13.1% and 6.7%, respectively.

For the end of the year, Infonavit estimates that the number of jobs registered in the IMSS reaches the figure of 19.3 million. “This would represent a decrease of -5.0% in annual terms, the steepest drop in employment ever recorded,” the institute said.

On the other hand, the dispersed amount was 24.1% more in real terms than the same period in 2019.

Increase bridge credit

The credit granted by intermediaries to housing developers grew 7.7% annually. Although the figure is positive, a slowdown is observed compared to the 18.8% growth observed from 2019 to 2019.

However, this placement has not been reflected in the construction of a greater supply of housing.

By components, according to the institute, economic housing showed a growth in production of 36.0% per year, while popular housing had an annual variation of -4.1%.

Traditional housing production grew 4.5% and average-residential housing had an annual growth of 3.7%.

The indicators of registration and production of housing presented falls of 32.1% and 33.7%, respectively, which will negatively impact production in the coming months

highlights the report.

They also observed that the house that is already under construction experienced a stagnation in progress. Of the total number of homes under development, 44.2% did not register progress in the work.