Deferral of housing contributions from 27 thousand 866 companies, financial relief for employers, most SMEs, is equivalent to 1,499 million

Regeneration, June 10, 2020. Weeks ago, the implementation of support for employers began, in an emergency, Infonavit has granted the deferral of contributions corresponding to workers without current credit to 27 thousand 866 companies.

– «…, thus contributing to the conservation of 2 million 122 thousand 818 jobs», highlights the Housing Institute.

Employer relief

As of June 8, 2020, financial relief for employers has been for 94.7% Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

Deferral equals to a thousand 499 million pesos, resources that preserve the sources of work.

Since last April 27, companies With up to 250 workers registered in their workforce, they can request an extension of the payment of contributions for the second and third two-month periods.

The Institute recalled this, »while companies cWith more than 250 employees they can defer the payment of the second two-month period », it is detailed.

In both cases, Once the extension granted has expired, companies can request a deferral of their payments by up to 12 installments without any guarantee.

43% of the companies that have requested the deferral of your housing contributions are concentrated in five entities.

The institute reported that this is Mexico City, State of Mexico, Jalisco, Nuevo León and Baja California.

Requests

The request for protection measures may continue to be made through the Institute’s business portal (https://empresarios.infonavit.org.mx).

For this, the following deadlines must be taken into account:

Until June 30, 2020 for the request for an extension of payment of the contributions corresponding to the second two-month period of 2020.

The partialities of the months of May and June of the current agreement.

Also, until August 31, 2020 for the request for an extension of payment of the contributions corresponding to the third two-month period of 2020, and the installments of the months of July and August of the current agreement.

Solidarity credits

These actions of Infonavit, which are added to solidarity credits and other strategies of the Government of Mexico, are intended to help workers retain their jobs, guaranteeing their financial solvency in the face of a health emergency.

Infonavit resumes online deed delivery service that has been suspended since 2015 for maintenance. Call Infonatel 800 008 3900

Infonavit script delivery restart

Regeneration, June 8, 2020. The Institute of the National Fund for Housing for Workers (Infonavit) announced on social networks the reopening of its online deed delivery service, corresponding to the period from 1972 to 2007.

The statement indicates that said digital procedure has been suspended since 2015 for maintenance.

Later writings to 2008 they are processed by a Notary, but if you have doubts, Infonavit also guides you.

Reopen service

The statement indicates that at the beginning of this administration, in December 2018, this problem was identified “to the detriment of workers’ rights and institutional transparency.”

– «With the vision of digital transformation and omnichannel of the Institute…»

«…, priority was given to the restoration of this service through My Infonavit Account, Infonatel and the Infonavit Service Centers (Cesi)»: Infonavit

The Scriptures

What is specified in the document is that the deeds of the credits granted from 1972 to 2007 are protected by them.

In this case the interested party You could start your process by going to an infonavit Service Center.

You can also communicate to Infonatel, with the number 800 008 3900.

Another option is to enter the My Account Infonavit portal at the email address micuenta.infonavit.org.mx.

It should be noted that in all cases a folio number will be delivered to follow up.

Scriptures after 2008

If the credit is in place since 2008, it is necessary that the interested party go to the Notary Public who made his deed, it is indicated.

In case of not knowing andThe information is provided through My Infonavit or Infonatel Account.

Finally Infonavit He recalled that to go to a Service Center it is necessary to make an appointment as a mechanism for the health emergency due to Covid-19.

Infonavit confirms commitment to sexual diversity and NO discrimination

Infonavit, the largest housing institution in Latin America, promotes respect and inclusion of sexual diversity. Gives credits to same-sex couples

Infonavit supports sexual diversity

Regeneration, May 18, 2020. Infonavit, Institute of the National Housing Fund reported on actions from the beginning of the administration to promote respect and inclusion of sexual diversity in access to housing.

The Institute informed CONAPRED – commission against discrimination – the main actions that since the beginning of this administration have been carried out in favor of the inclusion of sexual diversity.

It’s about promoting respect, guarantee inclusion and adequate care for the LGBTI + population.

Above all, the granting conjugal credits to equal marriages and couples without a legal relationship of the same sex.

National Day against the phobia of sexual diversity

The Infonavit document is issued within the framework of the National Day against Homophobia, Lesbophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia.

Spousal Credit

Specifically, it has been promoted «Actively the participation of marriages between people of the same sex in the financing option Marital Credit Infonavit«.

It is detailed that between May 2019 and March 2020, 546 credits have been granted through this financing scheme, benefiting 273 equal marriages.

Let’s join credits

Additionally, in February 2020, Launched Unamos Credits, which allows couples living in a free union to join the balance of their housing subaccounts.

This to access a greater amount of financing and guarantee your right to adequate housing.

During the dhe first months of operation of this program, 126 credits have been granted, benefiting 63 same-sex couples.

Equality and Nondiscrimination Committee

Furthermore, to strengthen internal inclusion, Since May 2019, Infonavit constituted an Equality and Non-Discrimination Committee.

Said committee made up of members from each area of ​​the Institute, with the aim of monitoring the development and implementation of labor equality and non-discrimination practices.

Among his main achievements is the preparation and approval of Infonavit’s Policy on Labor Equality and Non-Discrimination.

Infonavit Diversity Network

Likewise, On June 28 of last year, the Infonavit Diversity Network was formed.

Same as «It is made up of collaborators who identify themselves within the LGBTI + population and allies», I point out the dependency.

It is indicated that the above, in order to promote inclusive spaces, free from discrimination and open to dialogue.

This Network has with approximately 40 members and has a presence in the Central Offices and Regional Delegations of the Institute.

They hold meetings monthly to follow up on agreements and new projects.

The members of the Network for Diversity They have received training on inclusion, sexual diversity and non-discrimination through the CONAPRED platform Conéctate.

These actions, eThey are aligned with the administration’s objective of putting workers at the center of all Infonavit’s actions.

– (…), without any kind of distinction based on sexual preference or gender distinction, ”emphasizes Infonavit.

Infonavit, pensioners may request a refund of the balance online

Infonavit, pensioners will be able to recover their savings in an agile way and reduce up to 60% of the time in procedures. Delivery within a period not exceeding 10 days

infonavit, open window

Regeneration, April 20, 2020. In the event of COVID-19 contingency, the Institute resumes service through My Infonavit Account so that pensioners can recover their savings quickly.

Infonavit reported that it is a matter of reducing up to 60% of the time required in the process without having to go to a Service Center.

The historical return amounts to 115 thousand 061 million pesos for retirees as of January 13, 2012.

Infonavit reported that they have also been returned 2,276 million pesos from the Fund 72-92.

To ease return

The measure is in order to facilitate the return of balances of the Housing Sub-account for the workers who retired as of January 13, 2012.

For this reason, the Institute of the National Housing Fund for Workers (Infonavit) resumed the application service through My Infonavit Account (https://micuenta.infonavit.org.mx/).

This action is framed in the Infonavit support measures for families due to the COVID-19 contingency.

Dependency indicates that since will allow to reduce by 60% the time for completing the refund process without the need to go to an Infonavit Service Center.

Also guaranteeing the safety ofe transfers to the bank account of retired workers.

The requirements to be able to request the return of the Balance of the Housing Sub-account through the Internet are:

On the one hand, have retired to as of January 13, 2012 and have a pension resolution issued by the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS).

Be registered in My Infonavit Account, have an Advanced Electronic Signature of the SAT in force and a bank account (CLABE of 18 digits).

Finally it is required in addition to not be a current creditor of Infonavit or be in any process that prevents the use of the Housing Sub-account.

If the retired worker meets all the above requirements, he will receive the deposit of the balance of his Housing Sub-account in a period not exceeding 10 business days.

2012-2019

In the period from 2012 to 2019, the Institute has returned 115 thousand 061 million of pesos to retired workers as of January 12, 2012.

Only in 2019 did he return 20 thousand 530 million pesos – equivalent to 17.84% of the historical amount – for the benefit of more than 223 thousand people.

On the other hand, in the period from 2011 to 2019, The Institute has returned 2,276 million pesos from the Savings Fund 72-92 ats retired workers.

In 2019, the return amount amounted to 922 million pesos – equivalent to 40.5% of the historical amount – for the benefit of more than 460 thousand people.

With this type of actions, Infonavit confirms its commitment to be an institution close to Mexican workers, giving them access to the savings that were the fruit of their work.

In addition, it contributes to reinforcing the Conference Nacional de Sana Distancia against the health contingency by COVID-19.

Infonavit is an institution of solidarity, service and social security of the State, which aims to provide cheap and sufficient credit.

It is also the mortgage largest in Latin America and fourth in the world.

Since its inception In 1972 to date, the agency has placed 11,264,240 loans in Mexico.