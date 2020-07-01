What was missing from Quique Setién. After a draw against Atlético de Madrid that leaves the Cantabrian coach on the brink of dismissal and his team away from the lead, the job search platform InfoJobs has ‘trolled’ him on social media.

« Hello, Setien », has tweeted InfoJobs along with a photograph of the day of its presentation. In the Barcelona-based job board they see a potential client in Setién and let it be known that the Barcelona coach could be removed soon.

Hello, Setien 🤙🏻 pic.twitter.com/SRSCya79OW – InfoJobs (@InfoJobs) June 30, 2020

Immediately after, social networks started to burn and the tweet had more than a thousand RTs in 10 minutes. Despite all this, Quique Setién was very explicit when asked at the press conference after the game if he felt discussed: « Not at all, » replied the former Betis. In InfoJobs they are not so clear …