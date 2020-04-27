Plague and Covid-19, same fight? According to the Director General of Health, Jérôme Salomon, the epidemic crisis we are going through is comparable to the worst pandemics in the history of mankind.

“In history, it can be compared to the plague pandemic of 1347 or that of the Spanish flu in 1917 (…). The latter had killed several tens of millions of people, but these pandemics had gradually settled their effects, over several years. “

In terms of mortality, the current pandemic (in red) is currently incomparable with the previously mentioned viruses, as shown in the infographic below.

An exceptional spread?

For Jérôme Salomon, it is the speed of propagation of the coronavirus that makes the current pandemic unprecedented.

“Three months ago, there was no case of Covid-19 in France. It is to illustrate the brutality, the rapidity of this health crisis which strikes all the world experts by its exceptional character. (. ..) It is the first time in the history of the world that all the countries have been affected at the same time in three months. ”

Difficult to compare the spread of Covid-19 with that of the black plague – in the 14th century – or the Spanish flu – at the beginning of the 20th, two eras when the exchanges and circulation of goods and people between countries were obviously much less than today. This is why we have chosen to compare Covid-19 to the major viruses of the past 20 years:

the SARS, The first form of coronavirus, which left China in 2002, which had killed nearly 800 people, mainly in East Asia.



the virus H1N1, also known as avian flu, which killed 18,500 people in 2009. According to a study carried out three years later, the toll is in fact much higher, between 150,000 and 575,000 deaths.



the Seas, the second form of coronavirus, first detected in 2012 in Saudi Arabia, which has killed more than 500 people, mainly in the Middle East.



the virus Ebola, which since 1976, has killed nearly 13,000 people worldwide, mainly in West Africa. The vast majority of these deaths occurred between 2014 and 2016, in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone.



the virus Zika, which re-emerged in 2015 in Brazil where hundreds of thousands of cases have been detected. In all, the virus is, or has been, active in almost 80 countries.

Are shown in red on the map below the countries which have identified at least one case on their territory. Aside from H1N1, none of these viruses has spread as widely as Covid-19.

The spread of Covid-19 around the world

If the number of cases per country is an important indicator, it is not necessarily the most reliable. Not all countries test their populations in the same way and it is therefore difficult to compare them with each other.

The infographic below represents all the deaths linked to Covid-19 announced every day on the planet, colored according to their continent of origin. We note that between January 23 and February 14, almost all of the new deaths were located in Asia (in red), especially in China.

From mid-February, the virus begins to spread to the rest of the world. First in the Middle East (in yellow) then especially in Europe (in blue), which became the epicenter of the pandemic in early March. Since April, America (in orange), and especially the United States, have become the largest home on the planet. Africa (in green) seems to be spared for the moment.

As of April 27, Covid-19 has infected nearly three million people worldwide and killed more than 200,000, according to a report by Johns Hopkins University.