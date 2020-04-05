INTERNATIONAL
* Epidemic-virus-health-pandemic:
1 / Number of deaths and cases from the new coronavirus in Latin America and the Caribbean, and the countries most affected as of April 5 at 11:00 GMT (45 x 87 mm)
2 / Global balance of the new coronavirus pandemic, as of April 5 at 11:00 GMT (90 x 103 mm)
3 / Global balance of the pandemic of the new coronavirus and world map with the number of deaths by country, as of April 5 at 11:00 GMT (90 x 67 mm)
4 / Explanatory graphic on how to make a mask at home to protect yourself from the new coronavirus (90 x 88mm)
5 / Description of the continuous positive pressure ventilation (CPAP) procedure, which could be used to help COVID-19 patients to breathe when oxygen masks are not sufficient (90 x 95 mm)
* Colombia-mining-explosion: Location of the explosion of a coal mine in Colombia (45 x 53 mm)
Available:
– Epidemic-virus-health-pandemic (90 x 67 mm, 90 x 103 mm, 45 x 84 mm, 90 x 90 mm, 45 x 87 mm, 90 x 68 mm, 135 x 101 mm, 45 x 84 mm, 135 x 100 mm, 90 x 74 mm)
ECONOMY
Available:
– Oil-energy-USA (135 x 79 mm)
– Latam-economy-epidemic-health-virus (45 x 78 mm)
SOCIETY / SCIENCE / ENVIRONMENT / HEALTH / CULTURE
Available:
– USA-aggression-justice-cinema-trial (135 x 82 mm)
SPORTS
Available:
– OLY-2020-JPN-pandemic-virus-health: The Summer Olympics since 1896, competitions canceled or postponed (135 x 68 mm)
Infographic
