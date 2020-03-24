info, release date, collector, details and more!

One of the most legendary video game licenses is soon to return, with one of its most iconic games. On April 3, Resident Evil 3 Remake will land on PS4, Xbox One and PC to the delight of players who like to be scared.

Last year, players from all over the world could already be frightened with a first run in Racoon City thanks to the very good Resident Evil 2 Remake. Will the pursuit of Nemesis be as tasty? In the meantime, here are the main things to know while waiting for the release of this highly anticipated title!

FLEE FROM THE NEMESIS

Project which was to be released at the same time as Resident Evil 2 Remake in January 2019, Capcom finally decides to release the two games separately. Announced during the PlayStation State of Play in December 2019, Resident Evil 3 promises beautiful moments of fright for fans of the series.

After the adventures of Leon S Kennedy and Claire Redfield in the famous police station of Racoon City, discover the adventures of Jill Valentine which take place at the same time as the second opus in this same city of Racoon City. Jill is a STARS member and will face the dreaded secret weapon of the pharmaceutical company Umbrella. One of the most formidable biologically modified weapons in the series: The Nemesis.

In addition to this, players will be able to extend their online fun with Project Resistance. A multiplayer mode where several players will have to survive against a genre of very powerful Mister X which will have many advantages for players.

WHY IS IT EXPECTED?

Like Resiendet Evil 2, this third installment is one of the favorite opuses of fans of the Resident Evil saga. Launched in September 1999 in Japan, in February 2000 in Europe, this opus was extremely well received by critics and players. Action, survival, suspense, Resident Evil 3 is the perfect blend of the survival-horror formula.

With the excellent work done by the Capcom teams in 2019 on Resident Evil 2 Remake, players are impatient to discover this remake version of the third installment of the Resident Evil saga. Especially since this time, an online mode will accompany the experience to further extend the pleasure alone, or with friends!

🍋 THE PRESS NOTICE 🍋

It was therefore in mid-February that the press was able to try out this Remake version of Resident Evil 3: Nemesis for the first time. Again, unsurprisingly, overall good feedback comes out. We feel that the graphics engine and the work of Resident Evil 2 Remake are included for this opus. A little aftertaste of deja vu, but the pleasure still seems present 20 years later, thanks to a Nemesis even more violent and more ferocious than in the original opus.

WHAT DO WE KNOW FOR THE MOMENT?

Scenario side : Scenario side, Resident Evil 3 Remake will resume the same as the original game in 1999. Two months after escaping from the famous mansion of Racoon City, Jill Valentine decides to stay in the city of Racoon City to investigate the famous Umbrella’s secret laboratory. She is trying to escape from the city that is getting infected with the T-virus, 24 hours before the start of the Resident Evil 2 events.

The escape will not go as planned and Jill finds himself in the famous police station of Racoon City and must face the Nemesis, a biological weapon of Umbrella Corporation which aims to exterminate all the police officers of the city. It’s a race against the clock that begins for Jill who will have to stop this massacre at all costs!

The developers of Capcom have however announced that there should be something even more important than that of Resident Evil.2 Remake in this new game. Fans of the saga may therefore have nice surprises. Part of the script has been rewritten in order to give more depth to the secondary characters in the story.

In terms of gameplay :

The game is in the third person You control Jill Valentine There will not be several playable characters Several weapons will be available to escape from this bad situation The game will not offer several endings Resident Evil 3 Remake is more action oriented than the remake of the second opus It should no longer be possible to choose whether or not to face the Nemesis The story should last ten hours

🍋 COLLECTOR’S EDITIONS 🍋

For this big comeback, Resident Evil Remake is available in two editions. The standard edition which offers only the game, but also a collector’s edition at a high price of € 179.99 which offers many physical and dematerialized bonuses in the game. A collector card front and back of plans of Raccoon City, the soundtrack digital of Resident Evil 3, a collector artbook, a statue of Jill Valentine, a STARS collector’s box to store your items and an alternative outfit for characters inspired by the original game in 1999. Don’t hesitate to consult our guide to pre-order right here!

THE MULTIPLAYER OF RESIDENT EVIL 3

The online mode of Resident Evil 3 will be called “Project Resistance” or “Resident Evil Resistance”. It is therefore a game mode with asymmetrical gameplay in which four players will play as survivors while a fifth player will play as the master of the game (4v1).

Survivors will therefore have to ally to survive against the fifth player. Their only advantage will be to be more numerous while the master of the game can set off numerous traps in the different areas of the game. Survivors will therefore have to be envious within a time limit to win the game.

WHAT TO REMEMBER FROM RESIDENT EVIL 3 REMAKE

In short, what we can take away from this Resident Evil 3 Remake:

The game is in development since Resident Evil 2 RemakeThe release is scheduled for PS4, Xbox One and PC on April 3, 2020The game has a collector’s editionWe will play there Jill Valentine, an agent of STARSThe game is in the third personThe game has an online game mode: Resident Evil Resistance It will be possible to play up to 5 online The online game mode is an asymmetrical game mode in which four players will play as survivors while a fifth player will play as the master of the game ( The game will therefore be a remake of the original opus from 1999 but will also offer novelties in the scenario with more in-depth secondary characters and other surprises. The Nemesis should be more violent and dangerous than in the original opus.