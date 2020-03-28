After seven years of loyal service, our eighth generation consoles will soon make way for the future. The ninth generation of consoles that will lead us to incredible new experiences for us players. The first console to reveal itself and give us its first information is the Xbox Series X. A short, simple title that sums up all of the brand’s experience in a new console. Announced in June 2018 via the “Project Scarlett”, formalized during the Game Awards 2019, this new console will have the mission of making Microsoft shine in the field of new generation consoles. Here’s a little recap of all the things we know about the game so far.

RELEASE DATE: End of year 2020

CONSOLE NAME: Xbox

MANUFACTURER : Microsoft

PRICE: N.C

PROPOSED SERVICES : Xbox Live, Game Pass, XCloud

RESOLUTION : 4K / 60FPS (Up to 8K and up to 120FPS)

ARCHITECTURE : ZenNA 2 from AMD’s Next Generation RDNA

RETROCOMPATIBILITY GAMES : Yes (from the first Xbox to Xbox One)

ACCESSORIES RETROCOMPATIBILITY : Yes (including controllers)

THE “X” OF XBOX

So it was on November 15, 2001 that the Xbox arrived in Europe, then in February and March 2002 in Japan and Europe. Microsoft was becoming a new player in the video game industry alongside Sega, Nintendo and especially PlayStation, which was on the rise at the time with its PlayStation and PlayStation 2 at the top of their game. First difficult steps with Xbox which shows a lot of potential, but with a machine below its competitors. This is why this first console will only have a service life of three and a half years to quickly give way to the console that would change everything.

On November 22, 2005, the Xbox 360 arrived in the United States, and very quickly in Europe and Japan from December of the same year. This time, Xbox plays in the big leagues with the most powerful console on the market, revolutionary with its HD DVD support, its internet connection allowing online gaming, the arrival of Xbox Live and legendary licenses of the brand, but also video games.

After 8 years of loyal service, and some 85.5 million consoles sold, the Xbox 360 will give way to the Xbox One in November 2013. A console that will have a difficult career like the first Xbox with a fake departure which will follow it for many years, until the release of the Xbox One X in 2016 and a radical change of policy on the side of the American firm which has slowly been getting back into shape to better prepare for the new generation.

Announced at the 2019 Game Awards, Microsoft shows its confidence and surprises everyone. Where no one has seen them coming. And the result is a success. The announcement of the new Xbox has caused a buzz, and we will remember that from this end of the year. The time when Xbox officially launched the new generation of consoles.

WHY IS THE NEW XBOX SO EXPECTED?

Simply because the next generation promises to be the firm’s big comeback after many mixed years. Change of policy towards fans, getting closer and closer to their community. Improvement of the equipment becoming more and more efficient, the Xbox One X at the top of the list. Arrival of multiple services that are difficult to discuss, such as the Xbox Game Pass or the XCloud.

The new Xbox in the Series X family promises to be a powerhouse that will open the door to new and unique experiences. In addition, with the takeover of many studios, Xbox seems determined to offer a multitude of new licenses and new experiences and exclusively on Microsoft platforms (Xbox and PC).

A real expectation and real hopes revolve around this new console, and whose first information does not disappoint the players for the moment. If it is not a design which is not always unanimous and some confusion around the name of the machine. On everything else, Microsoft is making a very good entry into this ninth generation of consoles for the moment.

WHAT IS THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN “SCARLETT” AND “XBOX SERIES X”?

The “Project Scarlett” announced in June 2018 at E3 was the next generation codename for Xbox. Many rumors also spoke of the Xbox Anaconda and the Xbox Lockhart which would be two consoles in preparation on the side of the American giant for the new generation. One can thus think that the “Xbox” is actually the Xbox Anaconda. And that a new, less powerful console (the Xbox Lockhart) will be announced soon.

WHY THE NAME “XBOX SERIES X”?

The source of the confusion is that many players and journalists have not understood that the terms “Xbox” and “Series X” are not related. So Microsoft’s new console is simply called: The Xbox.

As for Series X, this is the name of the range. Microsoft has already announced that other consoles will arrive later to complete this range. Like the Xbox One S, the Xbox One X or the Xbox One S All Digital Edition.

A slightly awkward announcement, where it would have been much easier to simply advertise the “Xbox”. And wait to unveil a second console to announce “Series X”. However, Microsoft has a good year to catch up with this little hiccup by a new presentation, then an exit from the machine.

The name we give to the next generation is simply Xbox. During the Game Awards, this name was presented through the Xbox Series X […] As fans have seen in previous generations, the name Xbox Series X implies that there will be room for other consoles in the future.

Phil Spencer – Xbox Pattern

WHAT WE KNOW TO DATE ON THE NEW XBOX

The name of this new console is quite simply “Xbox” Series X represents a range which will be made up of several consoles (more info) The release is planned for the end of the year 2020No price is announced for the momentNo collector’s edition or limited edition for the momentThe console will be backward compatible from its launch with all Xbox games released to dateThe console will be backward compatible from its launch with all Xbox One accessoriesThe console will be backward compatible from its launch with all Xbox services (Game Pass, XCloud… ) The new Xbox will provide four times the processing power of the Xbox One X (more info) A new refined controller will accompany the release of the new Xbox A new share button is appearing on the new Xbox controller (more info) ) The console will display 4K and 60FPS The console will be able to display 8K and 120FPS Several games can be paused in m same time to switch from one to another very quickly (more info)

OFFICIAL FEATURES OF XBOX X SERIES

The week of March 21, 2020, when the Game Developers Conference was to take place, Microsoft reveals all the official characteristics of the Xbox Series X. We then discover a power monster that makes everyone agree.

Features of the Xbox Series X:

CPU: 8 cores at 3.8 GHz (3.66 GHz with SMT) Custom Zen 2 processor

GPU: 12 TFLOPS, 52 CPU at 1.825 GHz Customized RDNA 2 GPU

Architecture: K

Memory : 16 GB GDDR6 with 320 MB bus

Memory bandwidth: 10 GB at 560 GB / s, 6 GB at 336 GB / s

Internal storage: 1 TB custom NVME SSD

Expandable storage: 1 TB expansion card (corresponds exactly to internal storage)

External storage: USB 3.2 external hard drive support

Optical drive: 4K UHD Blu-Ray Player

Performance objective: 4K at 60 FPS, up to 120 FPS

COMPARATIVE XBOX SERIES X / PS5

PS5, PS4 Pro and Xbox Series X comparison