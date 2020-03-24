info and trailers. New from Samuel Manual study

Oh! The limitations of having all the extremities close to the body … Can you imagine being able to throw your arm to get closer to what you have soooo far from your comfortable chair? Well, you better not be so lazy … but if you want to experiment with a similar experience, when it arrives Helheim Hassle to Nintendo Switch We could almost say that you will know what it feels like and its possibilities.

Developed by Perfectly Paranormal, and set in the universe of Manual Samuel, his previous video game (they say the story takes place “the same Tuesday”), this original narrative adventure proposes us to play Bjørn, a Viking pacifist who is terrified of dying to start the trip to Valhalla, but that inevitably ends in that situation. Luckily for our protagonist, he finds a way to come back to life … but things do not turn out as expected, since from then on he will be able to divide your body parts, even combine them in different ways, in order to solve the multitude of puzzles that await us in Helheim Hassle. Its creators promise us a fun story full of Norse gods, Vikings, goblins and awkward situations You will have to experience the Bjørn in your search for a magical item that you can exchange for a permanent residence in Helheim.

According to the Steam file, where it has not yet been released, nor does it contain an indicative date, Helheim Hassle will have 14 levels, over 90 puzzles, 80 interactive characters, and 3,700 lines of dialogue dubbed into English by 24 professional actors. Apparently, and as indicated in this sheet, it will be in multiple languages ​​(five specifically: English, German, Norwegian, Russian and Chinese), incomprehensibly avoiding Spanish, although it would not be surprising if this changes in the future, given that Samuel Manual precisely You do have this translation.

We leave you with a couple of trailers of Helheim Hassle, the second of them accompanied by comments from the developer, having released today.

