Influential mining union supports expanding role of Chilean state

(Bloomberg) – At a time when the top copper-producing country is drafting a new Constitution and preparing to elect a new president, an influential mining union is proposing that the state have a bigger role in mining and a stake much larger government.

The Federation of Copper Workers (FTC), which brings together the unions of the Chilean state copper company Codelco, is seeking to get private mines to pay 75% of profits in taxes and for Codelco to lead all major new projects, said President Patricio Elgueta in an interview. The FTC is presenting the proposal to legislators, other politicians and members of the Constitutional Convention.

Typically, a union manifesto, even one representing more than 15,000 workers, would not have much legislative or regulatory clout, especially with a pro-market government at the helm. However, the political winds in Chile have changed. The outbreak of social unrest at the end of 2019 led to the process of drafting a new Magna Carta by a group made up mainly of independents and the left. At the same time, a copper windfall tax is being debated in Congress, as the country looks for ways to raise social spending and rectify inequalities exacerbated by the pandemic.

“We have hope and faith that we will be heard,” Elgueta said from Codelco’s Salvador mine in northern Chile. “The State must have an essential role.”

The federation’s tax proposal would focus on “economic rent,” as opposed to a royalty bill in the Senate that would impose progressive tariffs on sales of the metal. It would also differentiate between large and smaller mining operations, and impose higher levies on companies that export semi-processed copper.

While Elgueta said the mining royalty bill is an “advance,” the FTC’s proposal is “more ambitious.” Both the government and the mining industry oppose the project being discussed in the Senate, saying that the much heavier implicit tax burden would make investing in Chile less attractive even with high copper prices.

Read more

Codelco, formed after the nationalization of US-owned mines in the 1970s, has seen its share of Chilean copper production decline to approximately 30% as major global companies such as BHP Group and Anglo American Plc developed huge mines through open sky.

Elgueta said the state-owned company should be able to take on future projects despite its current 10-year, $ 40 billion program to upgrade old deposits, possibly through the use of a state fund.

Original Note: A Giant Copper Union Joins Push for Bigger State Role in Chile

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

© 2021 Bloomberg LP