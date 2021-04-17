Influential Broadway producer retires after allegations of years of abuse

“This story just scratches the surface of all of Scott Rudin’s sexist, racist and abusive behavior,” producer Megan Ellison (“Her”), who worked with Rudin on “True Grit,” said on Twitter last week. Rudin occurs when the producer was working on a reissue of “The Music Man,” with Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster.

Rudin’s aggressive style was well known in the entertainment industry on both coasts of the United States and in 2005 he boasted of having fired or forced out 119 attendees, although members of his team consider the number to be closer to 250.

Scott Rudin (Gary Gershoff / WireImage)

In 2014, the New York Post claimed that the producer had pushed an assistant out of the car in the middle of the trip across the Triborough Bridge for being late to pick him up at the airport and came to run over another, something to which the producer in later interviews reacted laughing .

Rudin smashed so many cell phones by smashing them into whatever was in front of him that his subordinates had several spare ones ready to immediately replace the ones he destroyed, while in the 1990s his employees measured the telephone cord to know the safety distance in case he got angry.

The producer was known for humiliating his employees, firing them for no apparent reason, or having strong disagreements with actors and other members of the entertainment industry.