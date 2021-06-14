Influencers and politics: the ‘stories’ that win elections

Politics and the world of social media began to mix a few years ago, as a way to woo audiences or voters. In this last campaign period, a more powerful mixture appeared: the influencers and politics.

Tec Review interviewed an expert to tell us about this phenomenon. It tells us how the narrative told by the influencers hooks us –almost– as if they were chapters of a series. And, of course, success will depend on how well it is told.

Influencers and politics or how a story should be told

Using social networks to promote a campaign is not new. But, the culture of the like erupts with force in the electoral campaigns.

Cases like that of Mariana Rodríguez Cantú and her husband Samuel Garcia, candidate for the Citizen Movement in Nuevo León and now elected governor, represent how to promote a candidacy.

But what is the key to success for an influencer to catapult an electoral campaign?

According to statistics from Arias Consultores, on February 27, Samuel García was below the PRI, the PAN and Morena in electoral preferences.

By May 13, his intention to vote for the governorship of Nuevo León was 39.1%, positioning himself as the leading candidate.

In order to Julio Horta, professor at the Faculty of Political and Social Sciences (FCPyS) of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), it’s all about character development.

“We see a radical change in the construction of the political image of a candidate or politician, the characters that were previously secondary now have a fundamental value,” he says.

The beginning of the ‘phospho, phospho’ story

On October 7, Samuel and Mariana were already in the pre-campaign. And true to their style, they documented every step in stories, lives and posts.

In a ‘live’, the licensed senator listed the municipalities he would visit that day. Mariana, who was the one who was broadcasting, decided to focus attention on her orange tennis shoes, from the Movimiento Ciudadano match.

With a smile he said that they were colored ‘phospho, phospho’ and that, despite the criticism in networks, became the new slogan of the electoral campaign.

Thus, he began a whole campaign strategy aimed at establishing the “couple” relationship as a speech to position himself.

For the UNAM semiologist it is important to identify that the political candidate is changing to be an influencer of society “because he uses hypermedia resources to influence different socio-digital networks, but also the image of the candidate is not an isolated character, but accompanied by a family, friends, partner … he becomes an influencer -precisely- through the characters around him”, Says Julio Horta.

Development and the main character

The key to catapult the candidacy of Samuel García was the construction of his political image, from the different digital media and promoted by his wife.

Thus, the couple was seen interacting with the population, at traffic light crossings, in the streets, through discussions, laughter or jokes.

All these fragmented narratives, with little continuity, together managed to form a true story.

She managed to produce a series of stories to establish a visualization of her partner, where the image of the candidate no longer has to do with his institutional or public form, on the contrary, he is a character that coexists on different platforms and different media that generate emotional states, that are important when voting, Explain Julio Horta.

Mariana Rodríguez understands how to move audiences, she is a digital native influencer, who has 1.7 million followers on Instagram, 124,800 on Tik Tok and owns a cosmetics brand called Mar Cosmetics.

The logic is simple for her: the more “I like”, the more acceptance and the more multiplier effect on consumers.

This was motivated by the phrases “the population is important” or “the family is the great pillar of Nuevo León”, reinforced by the different digital media, where each of the actions and tours by the couple were recorded.

Meet the character

The secret ingredient is to make it feel like you know whoever is talking to you.

Data from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI) released in 2021 indicate that 62.1% of the population aged 15 years and over considers that you can trust those you know personally.

An influencer can make us feel like we know him. By letting us into his house (and even the kitchen).

Mariana’s followers consumed and replicated images about the ideal of the couple always together, supporting each other, joking, confronting and recognizing their contributions at all times.

Even on a discursive level, this is important, since she empowers herself and takes over the word, becoming the main actor in the history of the electoral contest.

We already started with the stickiness! Who wants his bullshit decal! It doesn’t matter if you don’t come by car, you can get there on foot and entry is free. Come to the Monterrey Arena, we will be here until 9:00 pm pic.twitter.com/SbAHDwRvM7 – Samuel García (@samuel_garcias) May 30, 2021

So, we see a more holistic construction of a politician: allows the viewer to feel closer to ties that represent more than their political affiliation and this because what is consumed in terms of politics are characters, not platforms or economic projects, indicates Professor Julio Horta.

It also identifies the importance of these complementary narrative constructions (on Instagram, Tik Tok, Twitter or YouTube) to position the candidate.

And if we look at the consumption characteristics we see that, according to the Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFETEL), in 2020 telenovelas, unitary dramatization and reality shows were the three genres with the highest ratings among men and women.

The genres that represented the most earnings.

The negative side also positions

In the same way, they could not miss the moments of tension that strengthen the story.

An example of this is the complaint filed by Sergio Gutiérrez Luna, representative for the Morena party before the National Electoral Institute (INE), in matters of inspection against Samuel García for receiving support from his wife, who registered his name as a brand and, according to the deputy, it promoted its positioning.

However, this was unsuccessful. It was determined that what was consumed was not a legal regulation in digital matters, whether existing or not, but the affective bonds generated by the same couple.

Mariana Rodríguez, for her part, answered like this:

“It makes them very crazy that I want to support the person with whom I decided to spend the rest of my life (…) one must fight for what one wants and it is worth it. So neither Morena, nor the PRI, nor the old political parties, are going to shut me up and they are not going to prevent me from continuing to support Samuel, my husband. Which by the way is the only one that is going to make Nuevo León better, no good, better ”, concluded the influencer.

In the end: a transformation of political marketing

We are in a moment of tension between the traditional strategies used by the candidates with the new forms, whose showcase is Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, says Horta.

Building characters from different platforms, says the expert, is essential for new electoral contests.

There are even those who speak that this strategy can determine the elections of 2024.

There are those who also consider this phenomenon as a reflection of the little (or null) understanding of politics in Mexico.

However, we are clear about one thing: the like culture reflects the consumption habits of the population and influencer marketing strategies work for the electorate.