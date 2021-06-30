Influencer YosStop is arrested for sharing children’s content | Instagrgam

Everything seems to indicate that the famous influencer YosStop has recently been apprehended for sharing children’s content, as Investigative Police Agents carried out an operation in which the youtuber was locked up after the complaint filed a few months ago.

After a few months ago the influencer YosStop was denounced for allegedly disseminating audiovisual material that was classified as “child pornography”, as it contained images of a minor being raped in 2018, it has now become known that the youtuber was arrested .

This is how, according to the journalist Carlos Jiménez, agents of the Mexico City Prosecutor’s Office carried out an operation on Tuesday night and learned from Yosseline Hoffman:

It may interest you: Yosstop complains about not being able to monetize and YouTube responds

Yosstop is arrested for child P0rn0gr9f1a. Agents of @PFDI_FGJCDMX carried out an operation tonight and apprehended youtuber Yosseline Hoffman. The @FiscaliaCDMX had an arrest warrant against him. A judge ordered her to be locked up for child p0rn0g9af1a, “he wrote on his Twitter account.

And it is that as you remember, it was last March when a young woman named Ainara Suárez made a complaint on social networks to later proceed legally against Yosseline, for allegedly storing and disseminating a video from three years ago where at a party, young man is humiliated by other young men by inserting a bottle into his v9g1n9.

As expected, this case generated commotion and, despite the fact that the influencer defended herself arguing that Suárez wanted to advertise on her ribs, it is until now that news of the case has been heard again with the apprehension of the youtuber.

Ainara’s accusation was widely publicized by feminist groups that also blamed other subjects, identified as Patricio A., Axel A., Julián G., Carlos R. and Nicolás B., who allegedly raped the then minor .

And it is that it was on May 25, 2018 when the then 16-year-old victim went to the home of Axel A., where after the alcohol consumption the offense that constitutes a crime of equal violence occurred.

It was there where said agr3s0res also recorded and took photographs of the event and disseminated them through different channels, constituting the crime of child abuse.

It may interest you: “Reveal” who filters Kimberly Loaiza photos and content

Later it was Yosseline Hoffman who, through her famous YouTube channel “JustYos”, where she has almost seven million subscribers, published a video titled “Pathetic generation”, in which she spoke about the case and referred to the case with derogatory comments. victim.

He also confessed in the video that he had this video in his possession, which was taken as proof of the possession of child protection by Ainara’s defense.

Yoseline Hoffman Badui, better known on YouTube as YosStoP, is a famous Youtuber, sister of Youtuber DebRyanShow.

Enter here and meet Show News on Youtube!

Its main channel is focused on comedy, sketches, vlogs, series, etc., and its secondary channel is focused on social criticism and also, currently, it is one of the most recognized Mexican youtubers in all of Mexico.

She began as an actress on Channel 11 in the series Me movves in 2008 and later worked for Tv Azteca in different programs such as Lo que callamos las mujeres in at least 2 episodes.

On March 5, 2011, he uploaded his first video, which was a promotional teaser for his channel, and on May 19, 2011, he uploaded a welcome video as a test for his channel.

It may interest you: WhatsApp trick to recover a status after 24 hours

At the beginning, the content of your video would be recommendations for series, works, and artistic projects for the most part.

The first YosStop videos were of a sketch of the things that happen when you travel by plane, then a series of 2 blogs from a vacation in Tampa, Florida called “Gringolandia”.

Later, he uploaded a video of what would happen if Disney became reality, and then increased with subscribers.

As time passed, the content changed to Sketches, humorous and entertainment content and later, the stage of humorous videos began, being the first original YosStop character to debut as the host of the newscast that she invented ‘Noti-Lamameis’ .