MEXICO CITY, May 29 (EL UNIVERSAL) .- The influencer Mariana Rodríguez, wife of Samuel García, senator of Movimiento Ciudadano por Nuevo León, announced the loss of her baby through her social networks.

At the end of March, in the middle of a health contingency, the couple married and held their religious wedding in the Cathedral of Monterrey, for which they received multiple criticisms and sparked great controversy on social networks.

On April 26, a month later, they announced that they were expecting a child and showed that the pregnancy test was positive.

“Without knowing how to start, but with a lot of pain and a lot of sadness, I have to share with you that my baby decided not to come into the world and stay with God,” wrote the influencer.

“The day before yesterday I started to have bleeding. Scared, but without imagining how bad it would be, we went to the doctor and she confirmed that something was not right. I never imagined that this incredible adventure would end like this,” added Rodríguez.

“I confess that at that moment I couldn’t understand why it happened. The first thing I did was blame myself, think that something was wrong with me, with my body, think if I should have done something different. I felt anger, guilt, helplessness, pain in my body and in my heart, “he noted.

“I did not understand why so much happiness had ended in sadness, why after experiencing so many incredible changes in my body, I did not understand why after so many beautiful things, now I had to understand and accept that my baby would not arrive,” he explained. .

The doctor explained to me and my husband what she had seen, but she also said something that reassured me: “I want you to know that it was nothing they did or did not do, just when things are not going well , the body is wise and does what it has to do. “

Not everyone can imagine how difficult it is, but know that, despite this terrible loss, I trust life, I believe in God’s times and I know that his plans are perfect, Rodríguez said.

“Life turns many times. Sometimes the emotion is so great and the illusion is so great, that there are no doubts and nothing makes you think that your joy can collapse. I could not help but share this happiness with you perhaps too soon, without thinking maybe it might not happen, “he said.

Then he dedicated a message to the unborn son: “To my baby: it hurts me to know that we will not know each other, that I will not have you in my arms, but I know that you are going to take care of me from up there and that you are going to send us a little brother @ soon”.

He also sent a few words to Senator Samuel García: “To my husband: thank you for your support always, I know that you do not like to see me suffer, or cry, and for that I thank you for being by my side. I trust that a family is waiting for us beautiful and with many children. Thank you for always being by my side giving me peace. “

“Thank you God, for giving me these weeks of love, happiness and illusion. I promise you that, when the time is right, I will be the best mom. I love you, Mariana,” she concluded.