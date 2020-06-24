New course, new faces. As already promised the outcome of the third season, ‘Elite’ will renew (in part) its cast for the new episodes. Although we will see Itzan Escamilla, Georgina Amorós, Claudia Salas, Arón Piper, Omar Ayuso and Miguel Bernardeau again, The students who will share the class with the repeaters will also play a fundamental role.. The identities of these additions have been kept under lock and key for the time being, but news of the popular Netflix teen fiction has also come from the new normal.

they were all seen going on set together [credits: @crushnews_es] pic.twitter.com/DbkAyCmn0a – elite cast pics (@elitecastpics) June 23, 2020

As the alarm state rises, the series are gradually recovering the production rhythm. In the case of ‘Elite’, that return to normality has meant a trip from the cast of the fourth season to Segovia, as Crush News has advanced. This meeting in a rural house has served to share the scripts of the next installment, so it was necessary for the signings to get on the bus with the veterans of the series. And precisely at the time they were getting on the transport, it was when their possible breakthrough into Las Encinas was leaked.

Along with Piper, Ayuso, Amorós, Escamilla, Bernardeau and executive producer Diego Betancor the presence of what would be the four main incorporations has been detected: Manu Ríos, a young actor and influencer who has almost five million followers on Instagram and who has been seen in ‘Chiringuito de Pepe’ and « Los miserables »; Diego Martin, known for his work on ‘There is no one here’ and ‘Velvet’; Carla Diaz, who has participated in ‘The Prince’, ‘The Hunt’ or the recent ‘Mothers’; and Martina Cariddi, which has been featured in ‘Tell Me How It Happened’ and in films like « While the War Lasts » and « The Invisible Guardian ».

Back to the classrooms

While in the real world it is not very clear what the return to schools and institutes will be like after the summer due to the coronavirus crisis, in the fourth season of ‘Elite’ one can expect a hectic return, but in other ways. After witnessing murders and disappearances, it will be necessary to see how the scriptwriters reinvent this stylish thriller, relying on the four interpreters who would have joined his team. Even so, we will have to wait for the official confirmation of Netflix to discover what role Ríos, Martín, Díaz and Cariddi, who have already contacted their colleagues, play.