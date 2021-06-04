Influencer Favorite Bag Brand JW Pei Is Actually SO Affordable

Social distancing for more than a year (how ?!) has made us ditch so many things in our closets: our tight-fitting jeans, going-out tops, and even our handbags. But if you’re like me — ie, someone who’s been stuffing everything in their pockets and actually misses wearing cute purses (even if you’re just running to the corner store) —you need to check out JW Pei’s styles immediately. The brand’s bags are vegan leather and have fabrics that are made from recycled water bottles, so they’re both trendy and eco-friendly.

Emily Ratajkowski recently wore the brand’s “Gabbi” bag, which features a scrunched shoulder strap and has a baguette shape to it, in THREE different shades. This specific style normally retails $ 79, but it’s on sale now for $ 58. It’s a downright steal! And just look at all the pretty colors it comes in:

Created by husband and wife duo Yang Pei and Stephanie Li, JW Pei has quickly become a favorite of IG influencers, celebs, and street-style stars since its launch in 2016. But the twist is that the purses are surprisingly affordable ?! Almost all items are under $ 100, and you can find some super cute eye-catching and quality bags for as low as, like, $ 30. Another great thing is that they come in so many colorful hues, so you can find the perfect statement bag in your fave shade.

Its croc-embossed designs, as well as the Gabbi bags above, are some of the most popular ones, but it also features quilted, ruched, and lizard-print textures and cool geometric silhouettes. Plus, they have micro styles that are way more stylish than cramming your essentials into your pockets.

The site is holding a sale with select summer styles up to 60 percent off, in case you felt like treating yourself this Friday. (Personally, I’m eyeing the green shoulder bag that I’ve seen all over my Instagram in case you needed to know.) Now that the secret’s out about the brand, better jump on these quick!

More ogle-worthy pieces below!

