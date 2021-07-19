‘Influencer’ dies while trying to take a selfie

Mourning invades the followers of Sofia cheung, a 32-year-old influencer from Hong Kong, who lost his life last saturday . What should have been a day out for a walk ended in tragedy when the woman fell into the void while trying to take a selfie. According to international media, the young woman, who had thousands of followers on her Instagram profile, was traveling with three friends in the Ha Pak Lai park.

©@hike.sofiSofia Cheung lost her life at 32 when trying to take a selfie on the edge of a waterfall

Cheung tried to take a selfie at the edge of a waterfall on Pineapple Mountain, famous among tourists for its spectacular scenery and sunsets. That’s when he lost his balance and fell off a cliff at 16 ft. (5 meters high). The incident occurred around 11am (local time) and her friends immediately called emergency services, which took her to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead upon arrival.

©@hike.sofiCheung was passionate about the outdoors

Cheung was relevant in the networks for his photographs about his life as an athlete and an adventurous girl. Among the disciplines he practiced were surfing, hiking, kayaking and all kinds of outdoor activities. In his biography on Instagram the following sentence reads: “Life should be fun not dumb ⛰🚣🏼🧗🏼‍♀‍🧘🏽‍♀‍🚴🏽‍♀‍ (Life should be fun not stupid)”.

©@hike.sofi This photograph corresponds to the last post of the influencer Sofia Cheung on her Instagram account