Influencer boasts on social networks a "makeshift" luxury party for her daughter in quarantine

On this occasion, social networks have been the forum for criticism of influencer and blogger Andy Benavides, who shows a luxury party for her daughter Ari’s forty-second birthday in full quarantine.

Influencer Andy Benavides shows a video on social networks where he shows part of his little daughter Ari’s birthday party, who turned two years old. In the video description, The influencer said that the party was “improvised”, while observing the opposite.

In the video you could see a large terrace, adorned with balloons, bubbles and decorations with the theme of the Little Mermaid movie. In one part you can see a luxuriously decorated cake and dessert dressers and bags of sweets, worthy of a great party.

Andy Benavides is an influencer and blogger who shows off his lavish lifestyle in Monterrey. In addition to showcasing her life as a mother, travel, and high-cost product reviews, the influencer has been criticized for having a very flamboyant lifestyle.

Andy Benavides rains criticism

While on social networks, users did not stop talking about the impudence of the influencer to show this type of party in times as difficult as quarantine. While Other users scoffed wondering what the party would be like if it weren’t for the coronavirus.

“What a presumption of wealth and money dumping the beast, this is a ment for all the humble homes of Nuevo León. Speaking of Null Sensitivity ”. It was one of the comments of one of the users on social networks.

While others stressed the description of the blogger’s children’s party “Improvised? Improvised is only when I buy the cake ”.

