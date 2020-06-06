The visits to shopping centers have been increasing as the containment measures in Spain have been relaxed, despite the register 68% less influx in the last week of May compared to a year earlier, compared to the data registered in April, when the influx was 93% lower, according to a report by MGVM.

«For 12% of our portfolio, the influx has been surprisingly high regarding expectations, reaching punctual inflows of only 3% less than in the comparison with last year. We have received a great reception and the clients who access the center are predisposed to buy in a respectful and responsible manner ”, highlighted the general director of MVGM in Spain, Elisa Navarro, who stressed that the influx is recovering better than it expected.

At this opening moment, according to the report, ‘retail’ faces three problems: the accumulated ‘stock’ of more than two and a half months of the spring and summer seasons; liquidity problems, since there have been no sales in these three months; and a loss of consumer purchasing power due to the economic crisis.

In any case, shopping malls are ready for entry into the so-called ‘new normal’, according to MGVM. The expense derived from this set-up has been offset by the savings generated during the closing of the shopping centers, estimated at almost 10% of the items analyzed.

In addition to shopping centers, the report analyzes other issues regarding the impact of the different real estate assets that the company manages throughout the country, such as offices or logistics centers.

On the one hand, the offices also gradually experience their return to normality. Barcelona registers an increase in office openings, 3.1% more than the previous month, while Madrid registers 1.3% more.

According to the analysis, telework is still the modality that continues to prevail in the offices of both cities. However, it decreased almost 10% in Barcelona and 15.7% in Madrid compared to the previous month.

Regarding sanitary protection measures, offices have allocated almost 3% of their total budget to the adaptation of workspaces, installing hydroalcoholic gel dispensers, signage, temperature control and PPE.

As with shopping centers, this new disbursement has been offset by the savings produced as a result of the closure of these spaces during confinement. According to the document, the impact of savings on the total office budget has been 5.66%.