A few years ago, Hideo Kojima tried to revolutionize horror games with his P.T (playable teaser). An idea of ​​how the Silent Hill saga should take a different direction. Although that idea did not materialize as a game, the influence it had on the horror genre and on many other games that have come out in recent years is undeniable. Infliction: Extended Cut for Nintendo Switch is an example of this, because we are dealing with a horror game in the first person that reminds us a lot of P.T, in a good way. This title has terror, mystery, a protagonist with the occasional secret and a simple and easy to understand gameplay. Keep reading (if you dare) and you will know what we have found the work of Clinton McCleary that comes to us from Blowfish Studios, and if it is a good version for the Nintendo hybrid console.

Complicating the plot

Infliction has a story that, at first, seems very simple, where everything is quite clear. However, through interaction with various objects, as well as with the course of the plotWe see that there are things that are not what they seem and that the story is somewhat deeper than it seemed at first. This story begins with our protagonist going to his house to look for some plane tickets for a trip that he is going to do with his wife. Once we enter the protagonist’s home, we discover something that makes us have to flee from there. To top, there is a spirit that persecutes us and that does not let us leave the house, so we must find a way to get rid of the apparition. That is the premise of Infliction, which makes us go over and over a house that, the more we think we know, the more it surprises us.

As we were saying, To discover or not more about the history of this title does not only depend on playing it, but to investigate and interact with the different objects that we find in the house. As if this were not enough, there are certain points where the game offers variations on the puzzles, which means that a second or third round of the story has minor changes to the playable development, although it is true that the story is not affected by this variation in the puzzles.

A sensory experience

Infliction is a game that does not stand out for its graphic section, plays a lot with darkness and shadows, so lighting is an element that has been taken care of a lot. However, we are not facing a graphic wonder and the Nintendo Switch version pales a tad more than the competition, although it defends itself quite well. However, What most helps the tense atmosphere of this title is the sound section. Although there is no BSO to use, removing certain moments where we listen to music, the silences, breaths or the voiceovers that are heard during some passages of the story or in the memories that we unlock to expand it, help us to get into squarely in the game.

It should be noted that, although we are not fans of this type of resources to scare, there are some other « screamer » that, obviously, is at a quite high and distorted sound, which fits very well with the sensations that the game wants to convey. In general, the technical section takes advantage of its limitations to create an environment where the player feels more insecure, playing with low visibility, and the sound section completes this experience playing with silences and sound effects at the right time. As they say: Less is more. BTW, the game is dubbed into English and the voice acting is pretty good. Ah! and do not worry, it has texts in Spanish.

Infliction: Extended Cut – Brief but intense

The biggest drawback we can put on Infliction is its durationif we know what to do the game will last us about two hours approximately. However, there are a couple of factors that we must consider. We have hardly talked about the gameplay of the title and it is based on the exploration of the setting. We have to find different objects and interact with the environment. But beware, every X time the spirit that persecutes us makes an appearance, so we must flee and hide. If the ghost catches us, we return to the last checkpoint and as a general rule we cannot escape or find refuge as easy as it sounds, so the player is in constant tension, playing against the clock to reach the next checkpoint and reset the counter for the ghost to appear. Although it is true that after a few minutes playing we can begin to foresee the development of some events, the uncertainty is still present. The mental fatigue of playing under this pressure makes the game feel more than expansive, giving the impression that you have played much longer. and that the story lasts much longer than it seems. However, when looking at the console’s hour meter, we see that just a couple of hours have passed.

As if this were not enough, this « extended cut » that gives the game a subtitle, adds a way in which the ghost appears much more frequently, new puzzles are added and some existing ones are varied, making the game much more complicated, lengthening its duration. However, Infliction is a fairly short title and, although it leaves us feeling good, it could go a long way. In summary, we are before a modest game, with technical limitations that have been used to improve the atmosphere and immersion of the player, but that, although we have taken the occasional scare, it lasts so little that we soon forget the fear. The game has very good ideas and gives a fairly round feeling, if we ignore the duration, so we would have liked to see how ambitious this title could have been.

We have analyzed Infliction: Extended Cut thanks to a digital code provided by Blowfish Studios. Version analyzed 1.08

A brief scare but we will remember

Infliction: Extended Cut is a terrifying experience that plays with the player, the setting is quite good, the story is interesting and the gameplay meets what the genre asks for. However, it is very brief and in just a couple of hours we have already passed the game. Luckily for us, this extended version makes a second or third return to the game worthwhile, although it impacts much less, of course.

PROS

Good use of sound

The story is more than meets the eye

CONS

It’s too short

It can get a little predictable

