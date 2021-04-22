Inflation stalks emerging bonds, traders seek refuge

(Bloomberg) – As the global economy recovers and commodity prices hit multi-year highs, emerging market investors are seeking refuge in the only area that offers protection from inflation concerns.

While falling global bonds and the prospect of accelerating inflation have inflicted pain on markets from Brazil to Russia this year, debt securities that are tied to the pace of consumer price gains have weathered the storm better. than their nominal counterparts.

Rising price pressures have long been a scourge that erodes the attractiveness of many developing market bonds and currencies. Now data around the world is showing red flags again. In March, inflation figures for the United States beat estimates, while the CPI also rebounded in Mexico, Peru and Brazil due to an increase in energy and food costs. Meanwhile, central banks face pressure to keep rates low to contain the economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The quickest way for emerging market policymakers to stimulate the economy is through monetary policy,” said Michael Roche, a strategist at Seaport Global Holdings in New York. “This activity generates inflation expectations, which leads fixed income investors to seek protection in securities linked to the CPI.”

Inflation expectations are likely to continue rising as emerging market central banks take the lead from the Federal Reserve, Roche said. The Fed has indicated that for a prolonged period it will continue with an expansionary monetary policy. The five-year Treasury breakeven points, a measure of bond-based inflation expectations in the world’s largest debt market, have risen to about 2.6%, near the highest level in more than one year. decade.

Among emerging markets, South Africa leads the charge, with five-year breakeven rates above 4.4% on expectations that the central bank will not be able to contain inflation amid rising energy costs. While concern is high, real inflation accelerated less than forecast in March, while pressures on core prices remain subdued. So far this year, South Africa’s inflation-linked bonds in 2033 have gained 6.1%, easily outpacing the 1.9% loss in nominal bonds maturing equivalent.

Inflation expectations in Brazil are almost as high, with one-year equilibrium rates rising to 5.1%, the upper limit of the central bank’s target range for 2022, amid higher public spending. As a result, Brazilian inflation-linked bonds due 2030 have weakened just 6.8%, even as their fixed-rate counterparts fell 9.6%.

In Turkey, rising crude prices and a weak currency are set to drive a rise in consumer costs, even as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who fired the last central bank chief, pushes to cut rates. of interest. In March, inflation accelerated to 16.2% from 14.6% at the beginning of the year. Turkish inflation-linked bonds due 2028 have lost 2.1% this year, while nominal benchmark bonds plummeted nearly 21%.

