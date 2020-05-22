May 22, 2020 | 6:21 am

Inflation accumulated two fortnights with increases and rebounded to 2.83% annually in the first fortnight of May, higher than 2.21% at the end of April, according to figures published this Friday by the Inegi.

BBVA predicted that the general increase in prices would reach 2.50%, due to the fact that “the prices of the energy and food supply have added volatility to annual general inflation”, while the consensus of analysts consulted by Citibanamex was 2.39% annual.

With this data, inflation spun 23 consecutive fortnights within Banco de México’s target range, which is 3% +/- one percentage point, which gives the central bank room to maneuver to continue cutting the benchmark rate.

“We believe that inflation will remain below the 3% target in the coming months (…) the short-term dynamics will support additional cuts in the reference rate in June and August,” Banorte said in a report.

Last week, Banxico cut the benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points to 5.50% and anticipated that the effects on economic activity resulting from the coronavirus epidemic will deepen in the second quarter.

During the first 15 days of May, inflation rebounded 0.30%, compared to the previous fortnight.

Among the products that registered a greater increase in their prices are chayote, 50.31%; the tomato, 36.18%; serrano chile, 19.42%; air transport, 14.19%, and orange, 13.21%.

In changes, the goods and services that registered a decrease in their prices were electricity, 21.28%; lemon, 10.11%; egg, 6.85%, and onion, 4.34%.

Core inflation – which excludes the most volatile goods and services such as agriculture and energy and government tariffs – increased 0.24% in the first half of May and stood at 3.76% annually.

Inland, merchandise prices increased 0.36% and the price of services 0.12%, detailed the Inegi.

The non-underlying component advanced 0.46% in the first 15 days of May and at an annual rate stood at -0.06%.

The prices of agricultural products increased 2.43%, while the energy and tariffs authorized by the government fell 1.20%.

With information from .