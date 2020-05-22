In the first fortnight of May, the INPC registered an increase of 0.30 percent compared to the previous fortnight and an annual inflation of 2.83 percent

The National Institute of Statistic and Geography (INEGI) reported that in the first fortnight of May 2020, the National consumer price index (INPC) registered an increase of 0.30 percent compared to the previous fortnight and a annual inflation of 2.83 percent.

This last data represents your highest level since the first half of last March, when it stood at 3.71 percent.

In a statement, the INEGI He detailed that in the same period of 2019, the figures were less than 0.30 percent biweekly and 4.43 percent annually.

He added that the underlying price index reported an increase of 0.24 percent biweekly and 3.76 percent annually; Meanwhile he non-underlying price index it presented an increase of 0.46 percent biweekly and an annual decrease of 0.06 percent.

The INEGI explained that within the underlying price index, the merchandise prices grew 0.36 percent and those of the services 0.12 percent biweekly.

In the first half of May, the underlying price index reported a biweekly increase of 0.24%, as well as an annual increase of 3.76%. The non-core price index increased 0.46% biweekly and an annual decrease of (-) 0.06% annually. #INEGI https://t.co/llkzfNZLnu pic.twitter.com/lHE9NNvpUr – INEGI INFORMA (@INEGI_INFORMA) May 22, 2020

Within the non-underlying price index, the prices of the agricultural products they increased 2.43 percent biweekly, while those of the energetic and authorized rates by the government they fell 1.20 percent, due to the adjustments in electricity rates within the warm season scheme in 11 cities in the country.

He noted that the index of basic basket prices showed a decrease of 0.19 percent every two weeks and an increase at an annual rate of 0.62 percent. In the same fortnight of 2019, the variations were less than 1.00 and 4.41 percent, respectively.

The INEGI recalled that given the extraordinary measures adopted in the state of sanitary emergency caused by the coronavirus COVID-19As of the month of April and while the contingency lasts, the INPC measurement will continue using electronic means such as the internet, email, telephone and other information technologies to obtain their quotes.

