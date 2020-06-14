Headline inflation stands at 2.84% at the annual rate, after having had its lowest level since April 2015.

By Francisco Rivera

Amid the social confinement of COVID-19, headline inflation in Mexico rebounded to 2.84% in May at the annual rate, after it slowed to 2.15% in April, its lowest level since December 2015.

The data released this Tuesday by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi) is within the range of Banco de México (Banxico), whose goal is 3% plus / minus one percentage point.

The National Consumer Price Index advanced 0.38% compared to the previous month, and among the products and services whose prices rose the most were:

Low octane gasoline

Tomato

Beer

Serrano pepper

LP domestic gas

Meanwhile, among the goods and services that fell the most were:

Electricity

Egg

Chicken

Lemon

Onion

“Given the possibility that inflation could suffer greater pressures derived from the special dynamics of confinement, the low figure for May is good news,” Grupo Monex’s analysis area explained in a report.

Monex maintained its forecast that at the end of June Banxico will cut its reference interest rate by 50 basis points.

On May 14, the central entity governed by Alejandro Díaz de León spun eight cuts at its key rate to locate it at 5.50%, its lowest level since the end of 2016.

In addition, the last three cuts have been 50 basis points.

However, Monex considered that Banxico will keep special attention on the movements of food merchandise (food, beverages and tobacco), whose prices increased 1.17% compared to April.

According to the financial group, the component would have a greater importance as its share of consumption in recent months grew.

#INPC the generics with the highest incidence on consumer prices in May were low octane gasoline (0.329 pts), tomato (0.173) and beer (0.072); the drop was electricity (-0.388), egg (-0.110) and chicken (-0.046). pic.twitter.com/vXLzA5TRgy – Julio A. Santaella (@SantaellaJulio) June 9, 2020

Within general inflation, core inflation (that which eliminates goods and services whose prices are more volatile) increased 0.30% to stand at an annual rate of 3.64%.

Meanwhile, non-core inflation advanced or core inflation advanced 0.66% to stand at 0.35% at the annual rate.

