Inflation-linked debt in Brazil would finally pay off

(Bloomberg) – Months of gambling on inflation-linked Brazilian bonds could be about to pay off investors, and for a reason totally unrelated to rising consumer prices.

Since the beginning of the year, investors have preferred index-linked bonds, or NTN-Bs, over fixed-rate bonds, due to concerns that pandemic-related disruptions and a weaker real would jumpstart inflation. The move pushed the country’s 5-year inflation break even from 3.9% in December to 4.9%.

Their concerns were well founded and inflation accelerated to 5.52% in March, from 1.92% in June last year. The problem is that concerns about Brazil’s mounting tax debt caused both fixed and index-linked bonds to fall, meaning the gamble never paid off, unless it was covered by swaps. But now, Congress and the government have finally reached an agreement on the 2021 budget and bonds are going up.

Interest rates at the top of the swap curve have fallen 57 basis points in a week since it became clear that the budget stagnation was coming to an end.

While the government’s agreement with Congress means higher fiscal spending, traders are relieved that the long dispute is over and volatility may decrease. In addition, many investors have come to view rising debt as inevitable in emerging markets.

However, investors are not out of the woods yet.

A Senate investigation into the government’s handling of the pandemic, which could reignite political tensions, and an expansionary central bank could send bonds down again.

For now, traders remain convinced that the central bank’s short-term orientation will continue, with options showing that almost 80% of bets consider a rate hike of 75 basis points in May, while only 13, 5% anticipate an increase of one full percentage point. If the central bank is slow to raise rates, investors can still push longer-term yields higher.

Read more

WHAT TO OBSERVE

Operators in Brazil will be on the lookout for the Senate investigation, which is likely to summon people to testify, which could fuel political tensions The rate of vaccination in Brazil will also attract attention as the daily average of vaccinations rose to 753,000 per day this month, from 471,000 in March, but stalled at that level, which is still far from the government’s target of 1 million a day Brazil’s biweekly CPI, to be released on April 27, will be the last official inflation indicator before of the decision on the central bank rates on May 5 Operators in Mexico, who observed a rise in the country’s biweekly CPI to 6.05% year-on-year from a previous 5.91%, will receive IGAE data on April 26, a benchmark for GDP, which may give a better idea of ​​whether Banxico will begin a cycle of monetary tightening earlier than expected The Chilean Senate will approve a third round of early pension withdrawals, and operators focus your attention in the presidential challenge of the bill before the Constitutional Court Proposals would force pension funds to sell assets to meet demands for cash

Colombian investors are watching the political battle around the tax reform recently sent to Congress. The country’s second-largest party in the Senate said it will not back the bill.

Credit rating firms said earlier this month that tax reform is key for Colombia to maintain its investment grade

Original Note: Bets on Brazilian Inflation Debt Are Finally Poised for a Payoff

NOTE: Davison Santana is a currency strategist writing for Bloomberg. The observations you make are your own and are not intended to be investment advice.

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

© 2021 Bloomberg LP